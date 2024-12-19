Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

InPerson interview: David Scheffrahn of Ocado Intelligent Automation

In our continuing series of discussions with top supply-chain company executives, David Scheffrahn discusses the growth of the automation, how artificial intelligence is being applied to robotic technologies, and the future of robotic design.

David Scheffrahn of Ocado Intelligent Automation
David Maloney
By David MaloneyDec 19, 2024
David Maloney
David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.
See Full Bio

David Scheffrahn is the North American vice president of sales at Ocado Intelligent Automation, a part of the technology specialist Ocado Group. Although he began his career focusing on robotic solutions for semiconductor, electronics, and automotive manufacturers, Scheffrahn eventually moved on to the logistics sector, where he worked at Rethink Robotics, Seegrid, Plus One Robotics, and Dexterity before joining Ocado in 2023. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas.

Q: How would you describe the current state of the automation industry?

A: Today, automation is available for nearly every task in the supply chain. Yet we know from industry analysts that only one-fourth of warehouses are “automated.” [The market research firm] Interact Analysis predicts that 27% of warehouses will be automated by 2027.So many warehouse operators still have the opportunity to embrace and benefit from automation.

Whether companies are just getting started with automation and could benefit from swapping out manual carts for automated ones or are looking for an end-to-end omnichannel fulfillment solution, there will be options available.

Q: You’ve worked in the robotics industry for the past 25 years. What changes have you seen in robotic design and applications during that time?

A: Believe it or not, robots pre-date me! I fell in love with robots right out of college. When I graduated in 1994, I was hired by a local robotics company, and one of my early jobs was to program robots to cut circuit boards into the correct shape to fit into cellphone housings. I was hooked for life. Back then, robots did exactly what you programmed them to do, very precisely, over and over.

In the mid-2000s, an explosion of software and sensor-based technologies started to give robots the capability to operate in environments that are much less structured, such as warehouses and fulfillment centers. Nowadays, robots can perform a wide range of tasks and movements, seemingly on the fly. They can interact with the world around them—and even people—because they can safely operate and adapt to changes in the environment.

Q: How are artificial intelligence and machine learning being applied to robotics?

A: Think of a robotic pick arm. Traditionally, it was trained and tested to always pick the same—or very similar—object or item set. Now, when we apply artificial intelligence, vision systems, and sensors to the same robotic arm, it can teach itself to handle new items without previous training or testing. Vision systems and sensors scan shapes and identify items to direct the arm on how to handle fragile products without damaging them or how to grasp an item with a new and different shape.

Q: Automation used to be a major investment. Has it become any easier for smaller companies to get started with automation?

A: A few years ago, automating was a choice. In 2024, the question isn’t whether you should automate, but rather what’s the right automation solution for your operations. Automated solutions can be big or they can be small, but they should always improve warehouse operations and be “right-sized” for the application.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are some of the most approachable automated solutions available for 3PLs or small and mid-sized warehouses. AMRs can be deployed quickly one at a time or by the dozen. They can integrate seamlessly with existing warehouse systems and infrastructure, and work safely alongside human pickers. Customers we have worked with report that deploying automated carts based on AMRs has doubled their productivity, improved accuracy by 40%, and reduced employee training time by 80%.

Q: What is the next frontier in robotic design and applications?

A: The use of 3D printing is opening up new opportunities in robotic design. I think we’ll see that technique used more because of the resulting benefits.

Robots made via 3D printing are lighter, which, in turn, means the grids used in automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS)—like the Ocado Storage & Retrieval System (OSRS)—can be lighter. Lighter grids are easier and quicker to assemble. But more importantly, in Ocado Intelligent Automation’s solution, they can provide 33% more vertical storage capacity within the OSRS than heavier grids. The more cubic density in an AS/RS, the more warehouse operators can conserve footprint, lower real-estate costs, and scale inventory.

Q: How is Ocado Intelligent Automation expanding its offerings for the supply chain industry?

A: Ocado Group has been developing automated technology for more than 20 years. In 2023, it formed Ocado Intelligent Automation (OIA), the division I work in, to bring automation solutions to intralogistics (supply chain activities that take place within a warehouse) and to sectors beyond online grocery, which is where the company got its start.

Online grocery is one of the most demanding e-commerce environments—with needs that are very analogous to the fulfillment and logistics requirements of the health-care, retail, consumer packaged goods, and third-party logistics sectors. I can’t wait to see how these sectors benefit from OIA technology and robotics in the coming years. It’s going to be impressive!

RoboticsArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
material handlingstorage solutionsasrsautonomous mobile robotsrobotic picking and loadingroboticsin person
RoboticsArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
material handlingstorage solutionsasrsautonomous mobile robotsrobotic picking and loadingroboticsin person

The Latest

Trucking industry experiences record-high congestion costs
Featured

Trucking industry experiences record-high congestion costs

SC Services

From pingpong diplomacy to supply chain diplomacy?

More Stories

eureka robotics tech for manufacturing and logistics

Airbus Ventures invests $10.5 million in robotics startup

Airbus Ventures, the venture capital arm of French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, on Thursday invested $10.5 million in the Singapore startup Eureka Robotics, which delivers robotic software and systems to automate tasks in precision manufacturing and logistics.

Eureka said it would use the “series A” round to accelerate the development and deployment of its main products, Eureka Controller and Eureka 3D Camera, which enable system integrators and manufacturers to deploy High Accuracy-High Agility (HA-HA) applications in factories and warehouses. Common uses include AI-based inspection, precision handling, 3D picking, assembly, and dispensing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Boston Dynamics’ autonomous mobile robot “Spot”
Photo courtesy of Boston Dynamics

“Spotting” issues and staying ahead of the curve

Tire manufacturer Michelin has long used predictive maintenance tools to head off equipment failures, but the company recently upped its game by implementing cutting-edge robotics at its factory in Lexington, South Carolina. Managers there are using Boston Dynamics’ autonomous mobile robot (AMR) “Spot” to speed and streamline the inspection and maintenance processes—a move that is boosting productivity at the Lexington facility and for the company at large.

“Getting ahead of equipment failures is important, because it affects our production output,” Ryan Burns, an associate in the facility’s reliability and methods department, said in a case study describing the project. “If we can predict a failure and we can plan and schedule the work to fix the issue before it becomes an unplanned breakdown, then we’re able to increase our output as a company and a tire producer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
photo of generic robots working on an assembly line

ABI forecast: Mobile robot shipments to jump 5x by 2030

The number of shipments of mobile robots will rise from 547,000 units in 2023 to 2.79 million by 2030, as customers expand applications from the current typical use case in warehousing and logistics to new tasks in manufacturing, last-mile delivery, agriculture, and healthcare, according to a report from technology analyst firm ABI.

That steep expansion would add up to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% by units, and CAGR of 23.6% by revenue, as sales are forecasted to rise from $18 billion to $124 billion by 2030.

Keep ReadingShow less
person operating remote control forklifts

DB Schenker operates remote-controlled forklifts

German contract logistics provider DB Schenker has been operating remote-controlled forklifts at its warehouse facility Kassel, Germany, for nine months through a trial with the start-up firm enabl.

Drivers are connected to several different vehicles at different locations, and control the vehicles from a distance. That approach has the potential to increase efficiency and eliminate staff shortages by separating the driver from the forklift, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
pickle robot unloading truck

Pickle Robot lands $50 million in VC for truck-unloading robots

The truck unloading automation provider Pickle Robot Co. today said it has raised $50 million in venture capital and will use the money to accelerate the development of new feature sets and build out the company’s commercial teams to unlock new markets and geographies.

The “series B” funding round was financed by an unnamed “strategic customer” as well as Teradyne Robotics Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Ranpak, Third Kind Venture Capital, One Madison Group, Hyperplane, Catapult Ventures, and others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.