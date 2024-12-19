InPerson interview: David Scheffrahn of Ocado Intelligent Automation

David Scheffrahn is the North American vice president of sales at Ocado Intelligent Automation, a part of the technology specialist Ocado Group. Although he began his career focusing on robotic solutions for semiconductor, electronics, and automotive manufacturers, Scheffrahn eventually moved on to the logistics sector, where he worked at Rethink Robotics, Seegrid, Plus One Robotics, and Dexterity before joining Ocado in 2023. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas.

Q: How would you describe the current state of the automation industry?

A: Today, automation is available for nearly every task in the supply chain. Yet we know from industry analysts that only one-fourth of warehouses are “automated.” [The market research firm] Interact Analysis predicts that 27% of warehouses will be automated by 2027.So many warehouse operators still have the opportunity to embrace and benefit from automation.

Whether companies are just getting started with automation and could benefit from swapping out manual carts for automated ones or are looking for an end-to-end omnichannel fulfillment solution, there will be options available.

Q: You’ve worked in the robotics industry for the past 25 years. What changes have you seen in robotic design and applications during that time?

A: Believe it or not, robots pre-date me! I fell in love with robots right out of college. When I graduated in 1994, I was hired by a local robotics company, and one of my early jobs was to program robots to cut circuit boards into the correct shape to fit into cellphone housings. I was hooked for life. Back then, robots did exactly what you programmed them to do, very precisely, over and over.

In the mid-2000s, an explosion of software and sensor-based technologies started to give robots the capability to operate in environments that are much less structured, such as warehouses and fulfillment centers. Nowadays, robots can perform a wide range of tasks and movements, seemingly on the fly. They can interact with the world around them—and even people—because they can safely operate and adapt to changes in the environment.

Q: How are artificial intelligence and machine learning being applied to robotics?

A: Think of a robotic pick arm. Traditionally, it was trained and tested to always pick the same—or very similar—object or item set. Now, when we apply artificial intelligence, vision systems, and sensors to the same robotic arm, it can teach itself to handle new items without previous training or testing. Vision systems and sensors scan shapes and identify items to direct the arm on how to handle fragile products without damaging them or how to grasp an item with a new and different shape.

Q: Automation used to be a major investment. Has it become any easier for smaller companies to get started with automation?

A: A few years ago, automating was a choice. In 2024, the question isn’t whether you should automate, but rather what’s the right automation solution for your operations. Automated solutions can be big or they can be small, but they should always improve warehouse operations and be “right-sized” for the application.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are some of the most approachable automated solutions available for 3PLs or small and mid-sized warehouses. AMRs can be deployed quickly one at a time or by the dozen. They can integrate seamlessly with existing warehouse systems and infrastructure, and work safely alongside human pickers. Customers we have worked with report that deploying automated carts based on AMRs has doubled their productivity, improved accuracy by 40%, and reduced employee training time by 80%.

Q: What is the next frontier in robotic design and applications?

A: The use of 3D printing is opening up new opportunities in robotic design. I think we’ll see that technique used more because of the resulting benefits.

Robots made via 3D printing are lighter, which, in turn, means the grids used in automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS)—like the Ocado Storage & Retrieval System (OSRS)—can be lighter. Lighter grids are easier and quicker to assemble. But more importantly, in Ocado Intelligent Automation’s solution, they can provide 33% more vertical storage capacity within the OSRS than heavier grids. The more cubic density in an AS/RS, the more warehouse operators can conserve footprint, lower real-estate costs, and scale inventory.

Q: How is Ocado Intelligent Automation expanding its offerings for the supply chain industry?

A: Ocado Group has been developing automated technology for more than 20 years. In 2023, it formed Ocado Intelligent Automation (OIA), the division I work in, to bring automation solutions to intralogistics (supply chain activities that take place within a warehouse) and to sectors beyond online grocery, which is where the company got its start.

Online grocery is one of the most demanding e-commerce environments—with needs that are very analogous to the fulfillment and logistics requirements of the health-care, retail, consumer packaged goods, and third-party logistics sectors. I can’t wait to see how these sectors benefit from OIA technology and robotics in the coming years. It’s going to be impressive!