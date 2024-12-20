Humanoid robot maker Apptronik teams with Google

The humanoid robot manufacturer Apptronik on Thursday said it has partnered with Google to accelerate the advancement of its AI-powered robots and make them more helpful to people in dynamic environments.
The deal will add the Google DeepMind robotics team’s AI expertise to Austin, Texas-based Apptronik’s robotics platform, allowing the units to handle a wider range of tasks in real-world settings like factories and warehouses.
Since launching its “Apollo” two-legged robot model a year ago, Apptronik has started pilot programs testing the robots with companies including contract warehousing provider GXO and automaker Mercedes-Benz.
The Texas firm joins other providers of two-legged robots such as the Oregon company Agility Robotics, which is currently testing its humanoid units with the large German automotive and industrial parts supplier Schaeffler AG, as well as with GXO. GXO is also running trials of a third type of humanoid bot made by New York-based Reflex Robotics. And another provider of humanoid robots, the Canadian firm Sanctuary AI, this year landed funding from the consulting firm Accenture.
“We’re building a future where humanoid robots address urgent global challenges,” Jeff Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Apptronik, said in a release. “By combining Apptronik’s cutting-edge robotics platform with the Google DeepMind robotics team’s unparalleled AI expertise, we’re creating intelligent, versatile and safe robots that will transform industries and improve lives. United by a shared commitment to excellence, our two companies are poised to redefine the future of humanoid robotics.”