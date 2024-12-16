Airbus Ventures invests $10.5 million in robotics startup

Airbus Ventures, the venture capital arm of French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, on Thursday invested $10.5 million in the Singapore startup Eureka Robotics, which delivers robotic software and systems to automate tasks in precision manufacturing and logistics.
Eureka said it would use the “series A” round to accelerate the development and deployment of its main products, Eureka Controller and Eureka 3D Camera, which enable system integrators and manufacturers to deploy High Accuracy-High Agility (HA-HA) applications in factories and warehouses. Common uses include AI-based inspection, precision handling, 3D picking, assembly, and dispensing.
In addition, Eureka said it planned to scale up the company’s operations in the existing markets of Singapore and Japan, with a plan to launch more widely across Japan, as well as to enter the US market, where the company has already acquired initial customers.
“Eureka Robotics was founded in 2018 with the mission of helping factories worldwide automate dull, dirty, and dangerous work, so that human workers can focus on their creative endeavors,” company CEO and Co-founder Pham Quang Cuong said in a release. “We are proud to reach the next stage of our development, with the support of our investors and the cooperation of our esteemed customers and partners.”