Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Airbus Ventures invests $10.5 million in robotics startup

Eureka Robotics makes software and systems to automate tasks in precision manufacturing and logistics.

eureka robotics tech for manufacturing and logistics
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 16, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Airbus Ventures, the venture capital arm of French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, on Thursday invested $10.5 million in the Singapore startup Eureka Robotics, which delivers robotic software and systems to automate tasks in precision manufacturing and logistics.

Eureka said it would use the “series A” round to accelerate the development and deployment of its main products, Eureka Controller and Eureka 3D Camera, which enable system integrators and manufacturers to deploy High Accuracy-High Agility (HA-HA) applications in factories and warehouses. Common uses include AI-based inspection, precision handling, 3D picking, assembly, and dispensing.

In addition, Eureka said it planned to scale up the company’s operations in the existing markets of Singapore and Japan, with a plan to launch more widely across Japan, as well as to enter the US market, where the company has already acquired initial customers.

“Eureka Robotics was founded in 2018 with the mission of helping factories worldwide automate dull, dirty, and dangerous work, so that human workers can focus on their creative endeavors,” company CEO and Co-founder Pham Quang Cuong said in a release. “We are proud to reach the next stage of our development, with the support of our investors and the cooperation of our esteemed customers and partners.”

RoboticsArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
airbus ventureseureka roboticsrobotics
RoboticsArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
airbus ventureseureka roboticsrobotics

The Latest

Boston Dynamics’ autonomous mobile robot “Spot”
Robotics

“Spotting” issues and staying ahead of the curve

containers and ships at port
Ports

AAFA urges ILA and USMX to resolve dockworker contract feud

parked 18-wheeler trucks
Freight Brokers

OOIDA urges truckers to support FMCSA transparency rule

diagram of software from logility
Demand Planning

Logility said to be seeking corporate buyers

More Stories

Robotic truck unloading, refined

Mujin's truck-unloading solution—TruckBot

Photo courtesy of Mujin

Robotic truck unloading, refined

Makers of robotic truck-unloading solutions are refining their offerings now that the technology is being used in many warehouses—and that means solutions are getting “smarter” and more adept at handling challenges that arise in real time. Increased handling capabilities, better dexterity, and even more autonomy are at the heart of the updates.

“There are certain behaviors you don’t see in the lab but you do see in the real world,” explains Pete Blair, vice president of product and marketing for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Pickle Robot, which completed its first commercial installation in the summer of 2023 and now has roughly 12 truck-unloading robots up and running around the country. “We’ve been improving the system over that time period. Right now, [we’re] moving forward with the next generation of the robot.”

Keep ReadingShow less
photo of generic robots working on an assembly line

ABI forecast: Mobile robot shipments to jump 5x by 2030

The number of shipments of mobile robots will rise from 547,000 units in 2023 to 2.79 million by 2030, as customers expand applications from the current typical use case in warehousing and logistics to new tasks in manufacturing, last-mile delivery, agriculture, and healthcare, according to a report from technology analyst firm ABI.

That steep expansion would add up to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% by units, and CAGR of 23.6% by revenue, as sales are forecasted to rise from $18 billion to $124 billion by 2030.

Keep ReadingShow less
person operating remote control forklifts

DB Schenker operates remote-controlled forklifts

German contract logistics provider DB Schenker has been operating remote-controlled forklifts at its warehouse facility Kassel, Germany, for nine months through a trial with the start-up firm enabl.

Drivers are connected to several different vehicles at different locations, and control the vehicles from a distance. That approach has the potential to increase efficiency and eliminate staff shortages by separating the driver from the forklift, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
pickle robot unloading truck

Pickle Robot lands $50 million in VC for truck-unloading robots

The truck unloading automation provider Pickle Robot Co. today said it has raised $50 million in venture capital and will use the money to accelerate the development of new feature sets and build out the company’s commercial teams to unlock new markets and geographies.

The “series B” funding round was financed by an unnamed “strategic customer” as well as Teradyne Robotics Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Ranpak, Third Kind Venture Capital, One Madison Group, Hyperplane, Catapult Ventures, and others.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of robot use in factories by country

Global robot density in factories has doubled in 7 years

Global robot density in factories has doubled in seven years, according to the “World Robotics 2024 report,” presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

Specifically, the new global average robot density has reached a record 162 units per 10,000 employees in 2023, which is more than double the mark of 74 units measured seven years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.