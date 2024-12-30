Skip to content
Zebra acquires maker of Brightpick warehouse robots

Buying Photoneo brings Zebra a catalog of 3D vision sensors and AI-powered fulfillment bots.

brightpick robots in a warehouse
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 30, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Logistics tech provider Zebra Technologies today said it has acquired Photoneo, a Kentucky provider of 3D vision and AI-powered robotics that makes the Brightpick line of warehouse robotics for automating fulfillment tasks like order picking, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said that proceeds of the sale will be reinvested to accelerate Brightpick’s expansion across the U.S. and Europe. Following the sale, Photoneo will be renamed Brightpick, and continue operating as a separate entity focused on developing and deploying AI robots to automate warehouse operations, they said.

According to Zebra, the deal will also expand its presence in the 3D segment of the machine vision market, which is the fastest growing part of that sector. Specifically, Photoneo’s intelligent sensors are particularly effective within the vision-guided robotic (VGR) segment, and are certified to interface with many of the largest robotic manufacturers for a variety of use cases including robot-arm applications for bin picking.

“The combination of Photoneo’s 3D machine vision solutions with Zebra’s advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software and AI-based image processing will provide a unique portfolio of offerings to our customers globally,” Joe White, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies, said in a release. “Together, we will help our customers across automotive manufacturing, logistics and other key markets maximize the potential of machine vision within their frontline operations.”

Internal Movement Material Handling Order Fulfillment & Packing
zebra technologies photoneo brightpick robotics
