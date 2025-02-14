Skip to content
Humanoid robot maker Apptronik gets $350 million funding boost

Texas company plans to expand “Apollo” bot into logistics and manufacturing, as well as eldercare and healthcare industries.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 14, 2025
The Google-backed humanoid robot maker Apptronik on Thursday announced it had raised $350 million in venture funding to fuel the deployment of its “Apollo” model and to scale up operations, accelerate innovation, and hire more staff.

That innovation push will be specifically aimed at expanding Apollo’s capabilities, enabling it to address a wide range of applications in industries like logistics and manufacturing, as well as eldercare and healthcare.

Texas-based Apptronik is also scaling up manufacturing of Apollo units to fulfill growing orders across priority verticals—including automotive, electronics manufacturing, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), beverage bottling and fulfillment, and consumer packaged goods.

The new funding comes after Apptronik in December said it had partnered with Google to add the Google DeepMind robotics team’s AI expertise to its robotics platform.

The “series A” venture round was co-led by B Capital and Capital Factory, with participation from Google. It follows $28 million in previous funding. Apprtronik was founded in 2016 at the University of Texas at Austin’s Human Centered Robotics Lab.

“With Apptronik, we see a world in which humanoid robots play a vital role in addressing societal challenges—from assisting with disaster relief and elder care to supporting space exploration and medical advancements. Industry leaders like Mercedes-Benz and GXO Logistics are already seeing the real-world impact of Apptronik's technology,” said Howard Morgan, chair and general partner of B Capital.

