Fortna: rethink your distribution strategy for 2025

Strategy addresses challenges like rising cost pressures, persistent labor shortages, and the complexities of managing SKU proliferation.

robots carry goods through warehouse
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 18, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
Facing an evolving supply chain landscape in 2025, companies are being forced to rethink their distribution strategies to cope with challenges like rising cost pressures, persistent labor shortages, and the complexities of managing SKU proliferation.

But according to the systems integrator Fortna, businesses can remain competitive if they focus on five core areas:

1. Optimize labor productivity and costs. Forward-thinking businesses are leveraging technology to get more done with fewer resources through approaches like slotting optimization, automation and robotics, and inventory visibility.

2. Maximize capacity with smart solutions. With e-commerce volumes rising, facilities need to handle more SKUs and orders without expanding their physical footprint. That can be achieved through high-density storage and dynamic throughput.

3. Streamline returns management. Returns are a growing challenge, thanks to the continued growth of e-commerce and the consumer practice of bracketing. Businesses can handle that with smarter reverse logistics processes like automated returns processing and reverse logistics visibility.

4. Accelerate order fulfillment with robotics. Robotic solutions are transforming the way orders are fulfilled, helping businesses meet customer expectations faster and more accurately than ever before by using autonomous mobile robots (AMRs and robotic picking.

5. Enhance end-of-line packaging. The final step in the supply chain is often the most visible to customers. So optimizing packaging processes can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and support sustainability goals through automated packaging systems and sustainability initiatives.

Labor Management

In Person: Keith Moore of AutoScheduler.AI

shopper using smartphone in retail store
E-Commerce

EY lists five ways to fortify omnichannel retail

artistic image of a building roof
Global Logistics

BCG: tariffs would accelerate change in global trade flows

Transportation & Load Planning (TMS)

TMS developers test the AI waters

Picking up the pace

Distribution centers (DCs) everywhere are feeling the need for speed—and their leaders are turning to automated warehouse technology to meet the challenge, especially when it comes to picking.

This is largely in response to accelerating shipment volumes and rising demand for same-day order fulfillment. Globally, package deliveries increased by more than 50% between 2018 and 2020, and they have been steadily growing ever since, reaching an estimated 380 billion last year on their way to nearly 500 billion packages shipped in 2028, according to a 2024 Capital One Shopping research report. Same-day delivery is booming as well: The global market for same-day delivery services was nearly $10 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to more than $23 billion by 2029, according to a January report from consultancy The Business Research Co.

apptronik humanoid robot moving boxes

Humanoid robot maker Apptronik gets $350 million funding boost

The Google-backed humanoid robot maker Apptronik on Thursday announced it had raised $350 million in venture funding to fuel the deployment of its “Apollo” model and to scale up operations, accelerate innovation, and hire more staff.

That innovation push will be specifically aimed at expanding Apollo’s capabilities, enabling it to address a wide range of applications in industries like logistics and manufacturing, as well as eldercare and healthcare.

Keepin' it fresh

Keepin' it fresh

Meal kit producer HelloFresh relies on automation to guarantee fresh and accurate shipments to customers—and that reliance has only increased as the company has grown from a small German startup to a global enterprise serving consumers in 18 countries. Surging demand, expanding menus, and the ever-present challenge of meeting high food quality and safety standards add complexity to the HelloFresh model, necessitating a focus on technologies that can give the business an edge as it grows.

Zeroing in on the U.S. market, company leaders took a leap nearly five years ago that would help HelloFresh meet burgeoning local demand and set the stage for further expansion of its menu and capabilities. They added a brand-new distribution center (DC) in Irving, Texas, that would feature the most advanced technology in the company's North American fulfillment network to date.

warehouse robot in racks

Symbotic buys Walmart’s robotics arm to develop its in-store e-commerce centers

Warehouse robotics vendor Symbotic is deepening its tight relationship with mega-retailer Walmart, announcing today that it has agreed to acquire Walmart’s Advanced Systems and Robotics business for $200 million and operate it to deliver $520 million worth of automated microfulfillment systems in Walmart’s own stores.

Under terms of the deal, Symbotic will build a system that automates Walmart’s Accelerated Pickup and Delivery centers (APDs), with an initial order covering hundreds of stores and adding an estimated $5 billion to Symbotic’s future backlog for building the robots.

brightpick robots in a warehouse

Zebra acquires maker of Brightpick warehouse robots

Logistics tech provider Zebra Technologies today said it has acquired Photoneo, a Kentucky provider of 3D vision and AI-powered robotics that makes the Brightpick line of warehouse robotics for automating fulfillment tasks like order picking, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said that proceeds of the sale will be reinvested to accelerate Brightpick’s expansion across the U.S. and Europe. Following the sale, Photoneo will be renamed Brightpick, and continue operating as a separate entity focused on developing and deploying AI robots to automate warehouse operations, they said.

