Toyota Material Handling and The Raymond Corporation to merge

24 years after Toyota acquired Raymond, the two lift truck giants will create a single organization known as Toyota Material Handling North America.

By DC Velocity StaffJan 08, 2025
Toyota Material Handling today said it will merge with The Raymond Corporation, unifying two major North American providers of material handling products and solutions some 24 years after Toyota acquired Raymond in 2001.

By creating one integrated organization known as Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), both companies will combine their efforts to best support their customers, the companies said. TMHNA will be led by President & CEO Brett Wood, a veteran of the material handling industry who also serves as a senior executive officer for TMHNA’s parent company, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO).

The move becomes effective April 1, ushering in several changes; current Toyota Material Handling President & CEO Bill Finerty will formally retire at the end of March. And Michael Field, the current president & CEO of The Raymond Corporation, will become TMHNA’s chief operations officer (COO).

But other aspects will not change. According to Toyota, TMHNA has committed to maintaining unique brand identities for both Raymond and Toyota in the marketplace. And the integration will not result in layoffs, the company said.

“Our goal isn’t to reduce our workforce, but rather to bring together the strengths, resources, and talent from throughout our organizations,” Wood said in a release. “Together, we will create a more dynamic, more resilient organization. We will continue to invest in the growth and development of all our associates.”

The integration will touch many companies in the industry, since one in three forklifts sold in North America is either a Toyota or Raymond product. TMHNA builds its products at four main manufacturing plants – in Columbus, Indiana; Greene, New York; Muscatine, Iowa; and East Chicago, Indiana (Toyota Heavy Duty Division). Late last year, the company broke ground on a new 295,000 square-foot factory across the street from its existing North American headquarters in Columbus. That new factory is scheduled to open in 2026 and will focus specifically on producing electric products to drive down lead times. In addition, the company is working to optimize manufacturing processes through a $50 million investment to building, infrastructure and equipment elevated operations in its Greene, New York, and Muscatine, Iowa manufacturing facilities.

“This is a historic day for our company, customers, dealers, and associates,” Wood said. “Our customers’ needs are evolving rapidly, and we must prepare and adapt to an ever-changing market. We have an amazing opportunity to leverage the best people, processes, and products into one unified organization. We want to become the undisputed industry leader in solving our customers’ problems through innovation for decades to come.”

forklift driving through warehouse

Hyster-Yale to expand domestic manufacturing

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling today announced its plans to fulfill the domestic manufacturing requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for certain portions of its lineup of forklift trucks and container handling equipment.

That means the Greenville, North Carolina-based company now plans to expand its existing American manufacturing with a targeted set of high-capacity models, including electric options, that align with the needs of infrastructure projects subject to BABA requirements. The company’s plans include determining the optimal production location in the United States, strategically expanding sourcing agreements to meet local material requirements, and further developing electric power options for high-capacity equipment.

forklift moves pallet in a warehouse

Global forklift sales sputter as European economy struggles

Global forklift sales have slumped in 2024, falling short of initial forecasts as a result of the struggling economy in Europe and the slow release of project funding in the U.S., a report from market analyst firm Interact Analysis says.

In response, the London-based firm has reduced its shipment forecast for the year to rise just 0.3%, although it still predicts consistent growth of around 4-5% out to 2034.

1978 vintage Toyota forklift
Age before beauty

As the workhorse of the warehouse, the forklift typically gets all the tough jobs and none of the limelight. That finally changed recently, when a 46-year-old truck made headlines by winning the “Oldest Toyota Forklift Contest.”

The contest was organized by Intella Parts LLC, a Holland, Michigan-based supplier of aftermarket forklift parts for Toyota as well as other brands like Yale, Taylor, CAT, and Hyster lift trucks. This year’s winner was a 1978-vintage Toyota 42-3FGC20, a gas-powered forklift built in Toyota’s factory in Takahama-shi, Aichi, Japan. Alexander Toolsie of Burlington, Ontario, submitted the winning entry and was awarded a $100 gift certificate for Toyota forklift parts at Intella and a $100 Visa gift card.

person operating remote control forklifts

DB Schenker operates remote-controlled forklifts

German contract logistics provider DB Schenker has been operating remote-controlled forklifts at its warehouse facility Kassel, Germany, for nine months through a trial with the start-up firm enabl.

Drivers are connected to several different vehicles at different locations, and control the vehicles from a distance. That approach has the potential to increase efficiency and eliminate staff shortages by separating the driver from the forklift, the company said.

seegrid CEO and pallet AMRs

Seegrid to end AMR sales through Raymond

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturer Seegrid Corp. is breaking up with Raymond Corp. (a division of Toyota), serving 90-day notice today that it will terminate its product and distribution agreements with the forklift vendor.

“This move will allow us to sell and service the full Seegrid-branded product line across all market segments rather than serving a large portion of the market through Raymond,” Joe Pajer, CEO of Seegrid, said in a release. “We are seeing more customers desire a direct relationship with Seegrid as we roll out our new lift truck products and release innovative technology enhancements across our product line.”

