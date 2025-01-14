Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Cyngn gains $33 million for its self-driving forklifts

California autonomous vehicle maker plans to accelerate growth for its forklifts, tuggers, and stockchasers.

photo of self driving forklift
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 14, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The autonomous forklift vendor Cyngn has raised $33 million in funding to accelerate its growth and proliferate sales of its industrial autonomous vehicles, the Menlo Park, California-based firm said today.

As a publicly traded company, Cyngn raised the money by selling company shares through the financial firm Aegis Capital in three rounds occurring in December. According to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the move also required moves to reduce corporate spending for three months, including layoffs that reduced staff from approximately 80 people to approximately 60 people, temporarily suspended certain non-essential operations, and reduced or eliminated all discretionary expenses.

The fresh backing follows recent market traction such as a 2023 pre-order of 100 self-driving forklifts by the building manufacturer Arauco and a 2024 commercial paid deployment of its autonomous DriveMod Forklift model. The firm also makes autonomous tuggers and stockchasers.

In the company’s view, autonomous vehicles are playing a critical role in transforming industrial operations by enhancing productivity and safety.

“This capital infusion strengthens our ability to fund operations, drive commercialization, and continue investing in groundbreaking autonomous vehicle technologies,” Lior Tal, chairman and CEO of Cyngn, said in a release. “With increasing demand for automation solutions, especially in the automotive, heavy machinery and logistics industries, this funding allows us to build on recent momentum, including our upcoming autonomous forklift launch and other strategic advancements.”

Editor's note:This article was revised on January 14 to include information from Cyngn on its finances.

Internal MovementArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
cyngnforklift
Internal MovementArticleEditorialMaterial Handling
cyngnforklift

The Latest

grocery supply chain workers
Article

ReposiTrak and Upshop link platforms to enable food traceability

photo of smart AI grocery cart
Omnichannel

Instacart rolls its smart carts into grocery retailers across North America

More Stories

noblelift forklift trucks

Noblelift North America names Pedriana as president

Material handling equipment provider Noblelift North America on Tuesday named Bill Pedriana as its new president, charging him with leading the Des Plaines, Illinois-based company into “a new era of innovation, growth, and customer-centric success.”

He replaces Loren Swakow, the company’s president for the past eight years, who built a reputation for providing innovative and high-performance material handling solutions, Noblelift North America said.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift driving through warehouse

Hyster-Yale to expand domestic manufacturing

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling today announced its plans to fulfill the domestic manufacturing requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for certain portions of its lineup of forklift trucks and container handling equipment.

That means the Greenville, North Carolina-based company now plans to expand its existing American manufacturing with a targeted set of high-capacity models, including electric options, that align with the needs of infrastructure projects subject to BABA requirements. The company’s plans include determining the optimal production location in the United States, strategically expanding sourcing agreements to meet local material requirements, and further developing electric power options for high-capacity equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift moves pallet in a warehouse

Global forklift sales sputter as European economy struggles

Global forklift sales have slumped in 2024, falling short of initial forecasts as a result of the struggling economy in Europe and the slow release of project funding in the U.S., a report from market analyst firm Interact Analysis says.

In response, the London-based firm has reduced its shipment forecast for the year to rise just 0.3%, although it still predicts consistent growth of around 4-5% out to 2034.

Keep ReadingShow less
1978 vintage Toyota forklift
Photo courtesy of Toyota

Age before beauty

As the workhorse of the warehouse, the forklift typically gets all the tough jobs and none of the limelight. That finally changed recently, when a 46-year-old truck made headlines by winning the “Oldest Toyota Forklift Contest.”

The contest was organized by Intella Parts LLC, a Holland, Michigan-based supplier of aftermarket forklift parts for Toyota as well as other brands like Yale, Taylor, CAT, and Hyster lift trucks. This year’s winner was a 1978-vintage Toyota 42-3FGC20, a gas-powered forklift built in Toyota’s factory in Takahama-shi, Aichi, Japan. Alexander Toolsie of Burlington, Ontario, submitted the winning entry and was awarded a $100 gift certificate for Toyota forklift parts at Intella and a $100 Visa gift card.

Keep ReadingShow less
person operating remote control forklifts

DB Schenker operates remote-controlled forklifts

German contract logistics provider DB Schenker has been operating remote-controlled forklifts at its warehouse facility Kassel, Germany, for nine months through a trial with the start-up firm enabl.

Drivers are connected to several different vehicles at different locations, and control the vehicles from a distance. That approach has the potential to increase efficiency and eliminate staff shortages by separating the driver from the forklift, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.