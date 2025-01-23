Skip to content
2025 IFOY Awards nominees announced

Innovation takes center stage at this year’s International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the year competition

photos of forklifts in warehouses
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 23, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
Seventeen innovative products and solutions from eleven providers have reached the nomination round of the IFOY Award 2025, an international competition that brings together the best new material handling products for warehouses and distribution center operations.

The nominees this year come from six different countries and will compete head-to-head during a Test Camp that will be held March 26 and 27 in Dortmund, Germany. The Test Camp allows hands-on evaluation and testing of products based on engineering and operational design. In contrast to the usual display of products at a trade show, The Test Camp also allows end-users and visitors to the event the opportunity to experience these technologies hands-on as they would operate in a facility.

Award categories include integrated solutions, counter-balanced forklifts, warehouse forklifts, mobile robotic solutions, other warehouse robotics, intralogistics software, and specialized solutions for controlling operations. A startup of the year is also recognized.

The finalists include entries from aluco, EP Equipment Germany, Exotec, Geekplus Europe, HUBTEX, Interroll, Jungheinrich, Logitrans, PLANCISE, STILL and Verity.

In the “IFOY Start-up of the Year” spin-off award, Blickfeld, ecoro, enabl and Filics are in the running. These finalists were selected from all entries following six weeks of intensive work by the IFOY organization, test teams, and a jury composed of journalists who cover the logistics market. DC Velocity’s David Maloney is one of the jurors, representing the United States. Winners will be recognized at a gala to be held July 3 in Dortmund's Phoenix des Lumières.

Copyright ©2025.