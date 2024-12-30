Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Composting isn’t just for food waste anymore

Chilean company develops biodegradable plastic bags for food, industrial, and e-commerce packaging.

a collage of bioelements packaging
Photo courtesy of Bioelements Group
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 30, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The next time you buy a loaf of bread or a pack of paper towels, take a moment to consider the future that awaits the plastic it’s wrapped in. That future isn’t pretty: Given that most conventional plastics take up to 400 years to decompose, in all likelihood, that plastic will spend the next several centuries rotting in a landfill somewhere.

But a Santiago, Chile-based company called Bioelements Group says it has developed a more planet-friendly alternative. The firm, which specializes in biobased, biodegradable, and compostable packaging, says its Bio E-8i film can be broken down by fungi and other microorganisms in just three to 20 months. It adds that the film, which it describes as “durable and attractive,” complies with the regulations of each country in which Bioelements currently operates.

Now it’s looking to enter the U.S. market. The company recently announced that it had entered into partnerships with South Carolina’s Clemson University and with Michigan State University to continue testing its products for use in sustainable packaging in this country. Researchers will study samples of Bio E-8i film to understand how the material behaves during the biodegradation process under simulated industrial composting conditions.

“This research, along with other research being conducted in the United States, allows us to obtain highly reliable data from prestigious universities,” said Ignacio Parada, CEO and founder of Bioelements, in a statement. “Such work is important because it allows us to improve and apply academically driven scientific research to the application of packaging for greater sustainability packaging applications. That is very worthwhile and helps to validate our sustainable packaging technology.”

Material HandlingArticleEditorial
order fulfillment & packinggreen logisticsstretch & shrink wrappersbioelementsclemson universitymichigan state university
Material HandlingArticleEditorial
order fulfillment & packinggreen logisticsstretch & shrink wrappersbioelementsclemson universitymichigan state university

The Latest

brightpick robots in a warehouse
Robotic Picking and Loading

Zebra acquires maker of Brightpick warehouse robots

chart of HR practices
Labor

Workplace report finds 5 trends sweeping the global labor pool

Jason Schenker
Supply Chain Strategy

Straight talk on supply chains and the economy: An interview with Jason Schenker

a family shops in a grocery store using a smart trolley
Technology

Australian supermarket chain rolls out AI-powered grocery carts

More Stories

a women in an office watching a delivery of boxes

How green is your glue?

If you’re looking to make the packaging process more eco-friendly, the obvious place to start is with the box itself. And that’s exactly what Salt Lake City-based Packsize did when it made its initial foray into sustainable packaging back in 2002. That year, the company launched its first product, an innovative on-demand packaging system designed to reduce cardboard waste (and the need for filler material) by creating a right-sized box for each shipment.

Now the company is ready for the next step: greening up the glue.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift driving through warehouse

Hyster-Yale to expand domestic manufacturing

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling today announced its plans to fulfill the domestic manufacturing requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for certain portions of its lineup of forklift trucks and container handling equipment.

That means the Greenville, North Carolina-based company now plans to expand its existing American manufacturing with a targeted set of high-capacity models, including electric options, that align with the needs of infrastructure projects subject to BABA requirements. The company’s plans include determining the optimal production location in the United States, strategically expanding sourcing agreements to meet local material requirements, and further developing electric power options for high-capacity equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Big Joe stacker moves pallets in Baronet Coffee warehouse
Photo Courtesy of Big Joe Forklifts

Walkie reach truck boosts warehouse efficiency

For many small to medium-sized warehouse operations, it can be challenging to find equipment that improves efficiency but doesn’t break the bank or require specialized training. That was the dilemma that faced coffee roaster and distributor Baronet Coffee when it moved its operations to a 50,000-square-foot facility in Windsor, Connecticut. The company, a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, has moved several times since its founding in 1930. But this time it ran into a hitch: The large forklifts it was accustomed to using were creating pain points in the new facility.

Specifically, the narrow aisles and high shelving at the new site made it difficult for the company’s forklift trucks to maneuver through the warehouse. Plus, those big, bulky forklifts required operators with specialized training. And while the warehouse has some 35 employees, not all of them had the necessary credentials—which left the operation vulnerable to staffing shortages and bottlenecks.

Keep ReadingShow less
eureka robotics tech for manufacturing and logistics

Airbus Ventures invests $10.5 million in robotics startup

Airbus Ventures, the venture capital arm of French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, on Thursday invested $10.5 million in the Singapore startup Eureka Robotics, which delivers robotic software and systems to automate tasks in precision manufacturing and logistics.

Eureka said it would use the “series A” round to accelerate the development and deployment of its main products, Eureka Controller and Eureka 3D Camera, which enable system integrators and manufacturers to deploy High Accuracy-High Agility (HA-HA) applications in factories and warehouses. Common uses include AI-based inspection, precision handling, 3D picking, assembly, and dispensing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Boston Dynamics’ autonomous mobile robot “Spot”
Photo courtesy of Boston Dynamics

“Spotting” issues and staying ahead of the curve

Tire manufacturer Michelin has long used predictive maintenance tools to head off equipment failures, but the company recently upped its game by implementing cutting-edge robotics at its factory in Lexington, South Carolina. Managers there are using Boston Dynamics’ autonomous mobile robot (AMR) “Spot” to speed and streamline the inspection and maintenance processes—a move that is boosting productivity at the Lexington facility and for the company at large.

“Getting ahead of equipment failures is important, because it affects our production output,” Ryan Burns, an associate in the facility’s reliability and methods department, said in a case study describing the project. “If we can predict a failure and we can plan and schedule the work to fix the issue before it becomes an unplanned breakdown, then we’re able to increase our output as a company and a tire producer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.