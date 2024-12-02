Skip to content
Maersk orders 20 dual-fuel container vessels

Move will provide capacity to haul 300,000 TEU with low emissions when ships are delivered between 2028 and 2030.

maersk dual fuel containership
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 02, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The Danish ocean freight and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed agreements with three shipyards to build a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on either methanol or liquified natural gas.

The move delivers on its August announcement of a fleet renewal plan that will allow the company to proceed on its path to decarbonization, according to a statement from Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

The first vessels will be delivered in 2028, and the last delivery will take place in 2030, enabling a total capacity to haul 300,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) using lower emissions fuel. The new vessels will be built in sizes from 9,000 to 17,000 TEU each, allowing them to fill various roles and functions within the company’s future network.

In the meantime, the company will also proceed with its plan to charter a range of methanol and liquified gas dual-fuel vessels totaling 500,000 TEU capacity, replacing existing capacity. Maersk has now finalized these charter contracts across several tonnage providers, the company said.

The shipyards now contracted to build the vessels are: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and New Times Shipbuilding—both in China—and Hanwha Ocean in South Korea.

