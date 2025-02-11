Skip to content
RJW acquires million-square foot warehouse near Chicago

Consumer packaged goods 3PL now controls 15 properties with 8 million square feet of logistics space.

aerial photo of warehouse in chicago
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesFeb 11, 2025
RJW Logistics Group, a Chicago-based logistics solutions provider (LSP) for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, today said it had acquired a one million-square foot warehouse, marking its second property in Joliet, Illinois, and its 13th in the Chicagoland region.

RJW has been expanding its reach for years, fueled by private equity investments in 2019 and 2024. Its total retail logistics footprint now exceeds eight million square feet spanning 15 warehouses, including the 13 in greater Chicagoland and two in the Dallas area.

The new Joliet space is estimated to hold 130,000 pallets and ship more than 15 million cases annually. RJW plans to use it to service 300 CPG customers and create approximately 325 new jobs in the greater Joliet area.

“The addition of our largest facility to date marks a key milestone in RJW’s growth strategy,” RJW CEO Kevin Williamson said in a release. “This expansion enhances our ability to scale with our customers while continuing to deliver industry-leading performance to over 150 retailers nationwide. Our proven inventory management model enables us to reduce our customers’ operational costs, improve in-stocks and increase sales at retail.”

The Latest

Webinar

Automation Directions: Transforming Supply Chain

chart of warehouse vacancy rates
Warehousing

Colliers: warehouse construction rates return to pre-pandemic levels

photo of warehouse worker scanning barcodes
Supply Chain IT

Capel steps down as CEO of Manhattan Associates after 25 years

More Stories

instawork screen cap of warehouse worker profile

3PL LVK will partner with Instawork to find warehouse labor

The third-party logistics provider (3PL) LVK will partner with Instawork, whose app connects hourly professionals with local jobs, with the partners saying the move will answer a structural shortage of warehouse workers.

The deal will work by integrating LVK’s warehouse operations software with Instawork's network of vetted hourly workers, creating a lever to scale up warehouse operations across North America, they said.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of industrial real estate warehouse leases

CBRE: 2024 saw rise in leases of “mega distribution centers”

The industrial real estate market saw a significant increase in leases of “mega distribution centers” measuring 1 million square feet or more in 2024, according to a report from CBRE analyzing last year’s 100 largest industrial & logistics leases.

Occupiers signed leases for 49 such mega distribution centers last year, up from 43 in 2023. However, the 2023 total had marked the first decline in the number of mega distribution center leases, which grew sharply during the pandemic and peaked at 61 in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of rent rates

Logistics real estate rents dropped in 2024 after decade of growth

Global logistics real estate rents drooped in 2024 as an overheated market reset after years of outperformance, according to a report from real estate giant Prologis.

By the numbers, global logistics real estate rents declined by 5% last year as market conditions “normalized” after historic growth during the pandemic. After more than a decade overall of consistent growth, the change was driven by rising real estate vacancy rates up in most markets, Prologis said. The three causes for that condition included an influx of new building supply, coupled with positive but subdued demand, and uncertainty about conditions in the economic, financial market, and supply chain sectors.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of cargo theft activity in 2024

Cargo theft activity set new highs in 2024

Cargo theft activity across the United States and Canada reached unprecedented levels in 2024, with 3,625 reported incidents representing a stark 27% increase from 2023, according to an annual analysis from CargoNet.

The estimated average value per theft also rose, reaching $202,364, up from $187,895 in 2023. And the increase was persistent, as each quarter of 2024 surpassed previous records set in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklifts in warehouse

Demand for warehouse space cooled off slightly in fourth quarter

The overall national industrial real estate vacancy rate edged higher in the fourth quarter, although it still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by Cushman & Wakefield.

Vacancy rates shrunk during the pandemic to historically low levels as e-commerce sales—and demand for warehouse space—boomed in response to massive numbers of people working and living from home. That frantic pace is now cooling off but real estate demand remains elevated from a long-term perspective.

Keep ReadingShow less
