RJW acquires million-square foot warehouse near Chicago

RJW Logistics Group, a Chicago-based logistics solutions provider (LSP) for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, today said it had acquired a one million-square foot warehouse, marking its second property in Joliet, Illinois, and its 13th in the Chicagoland region.

RJW has been expanding its reach for years, fueled by private equity investments in 2019 and 2024. Its total retail logistics footprint now exceeds eight million square feet spanning 15 warehouses, including the 13 in greater Chicagoland and two in the Dallas area.

The new Joliet space is estimated to hold 130,000 pallets and ship more than 15 million cases annually. RJW plans to use it to service 300 CPG customers and create approximately 325 new jobs in the greater Joliet area.

“The addition of our largest facility to date marks a key milestone in RJW’s growth strategy,” RJW CEO Kevin Williamson said in a release. “This expansion enhances our ability to scale with our customers while continuing to deliver industry-leading performance to over 150 retailers nationwide. Our proven inventory management model enables us to reduce our customers’ operational costs, improve in-stocks and increase sales at retail.”