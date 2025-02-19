Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Prologis names company president Letter to become new CEO

Succession will happen in 2026 when current CEO and co-founder Moghadam retires.

aerial photo of warehouses
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffFeb 19, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Logistics real estate developer Prologis today named a new chief executive, saying the company’s current president, Dan Letter, will succeed CEO and co-founder Hamid Moghadam when he steps down in about a year.

After retiring on January 1, 2026, Moghadam will continue as San Francisco-based Prologis’ executive chairman, providing strategic guidance. According to the company, Moghadam co-founded Prologis’ predecessor, AMB Property Corporation, in 1983. Under his leadership, the company grew from a startup to a global leader, with a successful IPO in 1997 and its merger with ProLogis in 2011.

Letter has been with Prologis since 2004, and before being president served as global head of capital deployment, where he had responsibility for the company’s Investment Committee, deployment pipeline management, and multi-market portfolio acquisitions and dispositions.

Irving F. “Bud” Lyons, lead independent director for Prologis’ Board of Directors, said: “We are deeply grateful for Hamid’s transformative leadership. Hamid’s 40-plus-year tenure—starting as an entrepreneurial co-founder and evolving into the CEO of a major public company—is a rare achievement in today’s corporate world. We are confident that Dan is the right leader to guide Prologis in its next chapter, and this transition underscores the strength and continuity of our leadership team.”

WarehousingArticleLogisticsEditorial
prologiswarehousing
WarehousingArticleLogisticsEditorial
prologiswarehousing

The Latest

AI sensors on manufacturing machine
Artificial Intelligence

AI firm Augury banks $75 million in fresh VC

AMR robots in a warehouse
Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Indian AMR firm Anscer expands to U.S. with new VC funding

Report: 65% of consumers made holiday returns this year
Featured

Report: 65% of consumers made holiday returns this year

Industry Press Room

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Announces UniCarriers® Forklifts’ Premier Club Winners for 2024

More Stories

chart of warehouse vacancy rates

Colliers: warehouse construction rates return to pre-pandemic levels

It’s getting a little easier to find warehouse space in the U.S., as the frantic construction pace of recent years declined to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2024, in line with rising vacancies, according to a report from real estate firm Colliers.

Those trends played out as the gap between new building supply and tenants’ demand narrowed during 2024, the firm said in its “U.S. Industrial Market Outlook Report / Q4 2024.” By the numbers, developers delivered 400 million square feet for the year, 34% below the record 607 million square feet completed in 2023. And net absorption, a key measure of demand, declined by 27%, to 168 million square feet.

Keep ReadingShow less
instawork screen cap of warehouse worker profile

3PL LVK will partner with Instawork to find warehouse labor

The third-party logistics provider (3PL) LVK will partner with Instawork, whose app connects hourly professionals with local jobs, with the partners saying the move will answer a structural shortage of warehouse workers.

The deal will work by integrating LVK’s warehouse operations software with Instawork's network of vetted hourly workers, creating a lever to scale up warehouse operations across North America, they said.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of industrial real estate warehouse leases

CBRE: 2024 saw rise in leases of “mega distribution centers”

The industrial real estate market saw a significant increase in leases of “mega distribution centers” measuring 1 million square feet or more in 2024, according to a report from CBRE analyzing last year’s 100 largest industrial & logistics leases.

Occupiers signed leases for 49 such mega distribution centers last year, up from 43 in 2023. However, the 2023 total had marked the first decline in the number of mega distribution center leases, which grew sharply during the pandemic and peaked at 61 in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of rent rates

Logistics real estate rents dropped in 2024 after decade of growth

Global logistics real estate rents drooped in 2024 as an overheated market reset after years of outperformance, according to a report from real estate giant Prologis.

By the numbers, global logistics real estate rents declined by 5% last year as market conditions “normalized” after historic growth during the pandemic. After more than a decade overall of consistent growth, the change was driven by rising real estate vacancy rates up in most markets, Prologis said. The three causes for that condition included an influx of new building supply, coupled with positive but subdued demand, and uncertainty about conditions in the economic, financial market, and supply chain sectors.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of cargo theft activity in 2024

Cargo theft activity set new highs in 2024

Cargo theft activity across the United States and Canada reached unprecedented levels in 2024, with 3,625 reported incidents representing a stark 27% increase from 2023, according to an annual analysis from CargoNet.

The estimated average value per theft also rose, reaching $202,364, up from $187,895 in 2023. And the increase was persistent, as each quarter of 2024 surpassed previous records set in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.