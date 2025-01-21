Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Cargo theft activity set new highs in 2024

Annual report shows the 3,625 reported incidents in the U.S. and Canada represented a 27% increase from 2023, CargoNet says.

chart of cargo theft activity in 2024
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 21, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Cargo theft activity across the United States and Canada reached unprecedented levels in 2024, with 3,625 reported incidents representing a stark 27% increase from 2023, according to an annual analysis from CargoNet.

The estimated average value per theft also rose, reaching $202,364, up from $187,895 in 2023. And the increase was persistent, as each quarter of 2024 surpassed previous records set in 2023.

According to Cargonet, the data suggests an evolving and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape in cargo theft, with criminal enterprises demonstrating tactical adaptability in both their methods and target selection.

For example, notable shifts occurred in targeted commodities during 2024. While 2023 saw frequent theft of engine oils, fluids, solar energy products, and energy drinks, 2024 marked a strategic pivot by criminal enterprises. New targets included raw and finished copper products, consumer electronics (particularly audio equipment and high-end servers), and cryptocurrency mining hardware. The analysis also revealed increased targeting of specific consumable goods, including produce like avocados and nuts, along with personal care products ranging from cosmetics to vitamins and supplements, especially protein powder.

Geographic trends show California and Texas experiencing the most significant increases in theft activity. California reported a 33% rise in incidents, while Texas saw an even more dramatic 39% surge. The five most impacted counties all reported substantial increases, led by Dallas County, Texas, with a 78% spike in reported incidents. Los Angeles County, California, traditionally a high-activity area, saw a 50% increase while neighboring San Bernardino County experienced a 47% rise.

WarehousingArticleEditorialTransportationTruckingLogisticsOther ServicesSC Services
cargonetcargo theft prevention
WarehousingArticleEditorialTransportationTruckingLogisticsOther ServicesSC Services
cargonetcargo theft prevention

The Latest

graphic of cargo in motion
Supply Chain Strategy

Disruption events to global supply chains rose 38% over 2023

image of shopper ordering appliances online
Last Mile

Package.ai raises $14 million for logistics delivery platform

patrick fuchs
Regulation/Government

Trump names new heads of federal transportation panels

More Stories

forklifts in warehouse

Demand for warehouse space cooled off slightly in fourth quarter

The overall national industrial real estate vacancy rate edged higher in the fourth quarter, although it still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by Cushman & Wakefield.

Vacancy rates shrunk during the pandemic to historically low levels as e-commerce sales—and demand for warehouse space—boomed in response to massive numbers of people working and living from home. That frantic pace is now cooling off but real estate demand remains elevated from a long-term perspective.

Keep ReadingShow less
image of computer screen to illustrate trends

Construction underway on $9 billion of warehouse space in U.S.

In response to booming e-commerce volumes, investors are currently building $9 billion worth of warehousing and distribution projects under construction in the U.S., with nearly 25% of the activity attributed to one company alone—Amazon.

The measure comes from a report by the Texas-based market analyst firm Industrial Info Resources (IIR), which said that Amazon is responsible for $2 billion in warehousing and distribution projects across the U.S., buoyed by the buildout of fulfillment centers--facilities that help process orders and ship products directly to end customers, ensuring deliveries of online goods from retailers to buyers.

Keep ReadingShow less
warehouse filled with pallets and racks

CMA CGM funds warehouse for food aid groups

French freight anad logistics giant CMA CGM has opened a “Solidarity Warehouse” to support food aid organizations and meal distribution centers and will pay for much of the project through its charitable CMA CGM Foundation, the company said today.

Located in the company’s headquarters city of Marseille, the facility offers 54,000 square feet of storage space with the capacity to handle 3,200 tons of food. It also offers 5,400 square feet of office space, and 3,800 square feet of cold storage chambers that can accommodate 300 pallets of fresh and frozen products.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of sectors that lease warehouse space

3PLs claim growing share of large industrial leases, CBRE says

Third-party logistics (3PL) providers’ share of large real estate leases across the U.S. rose significantly through the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same time last year, as more retailers and wholesalers have been outsourcing their warehouse and distribution operations to 3PLs, according to a report from real estate firm CBRE.

Specifically, 3PLs’ share of bulk industrial leasing activity—covering leases of 100,000 square feet or more—rose to 34.1% through Q3 of this year from 30.6% through Q3 last year. By raw numbers, 3PLs have accounted for 498 bulk leases so far this year, up by 9% from the 457 at this time last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
photo of robot arm in CJ Logistics warehouse

CJ Logistics America to build 1.1-million square foot DC in Illinois

The supply chain and technology provider CJ Logistics America says it broke ground last week on a new logistics center in Elwood, Illinois, marking the latest step in its broader agreement with the Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC).

According to Des Plaines, Illinois-based CJ Logistics, the 1.1 million-square foot building, which is expected to open in the first half of 2026, will feature “advanced automation technologies” to increase efficiency. No further details were provided.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.