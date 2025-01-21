Cargo theft activity set new highs in 2024

Cargo theft activity across the United States and Canada reached unprecedented levels in 2024, with 3,625 reported incidents representing a stark 27% increase from 2023, according to an annual analysis from CargoNet.

The estimated average value per theft also rose, reaching $202,364, up from $187,895 in 2023. And the increase was persistent, as each quarter of 2024 surpassed previous records set in 2023.

According to Cargonet, the data suggests an evolving and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape in cargo theft, with criminal enterprises demonstrating tactical adaptability in both their methods and target selection.

For example, notable shifts occurred in targeted commodities during 2024. While 2023 saw frequent theft of engine oils, fluids, solar energy products, and energy drinks, 2024 marked a strategic pivot by criminal enterprises. New targets included raw and finished copper products, consumer electronics (particularly audio equipment and high-end servers), and cryptocurrency mining hardware. The analysis also revealed increased targeting of specific consumable goods, including produce like avocados and nuts, along with personal care products ranging from cosmetics to vitamins and supplements, especially protein powder.



Geographic trends show California and Texas experiencing the most significant increases in theft activity. California reported a 33% rise in incidents, while Texas saw an even more dramatic 39% surge. The five most impacted counties all reported substantial increases, led by Dallas County, Texas, with a 78% spike in reported incidents. Los Angeles County, California, traditionally a high-activity area, saw a 50% increase while neighboring San Bernardino County experienced a 47% rise.