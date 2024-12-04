Skip to content
CMA CGM to build up Saudi Arabian logistics network

French company signs “ambitious agreement” to develop port infrastructure in the Red Sea, logistics services, and multimodal platforms.

Ben Ames
By Ben AmesDec 04, 2024
Saudi Arabia is continuing to funnel funds into a project to bulk up its port and logistics muscle, as French maritime carrier and logistics provider CMA CGM today said it has signed an “ambitious agreement” to develop port infrastructure in the Red Sea, logistics services, and multimodal platforms to enhance the middle eastern nation’s inland logistics capabilities.

The deal comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its role as a strategic regional hub and to attract investments in transport infrastructure through its “Vision 2030” economic diversification program.

Within the nation, CMA CGM already operates three offices, an integrated logistics network, and 11 weekly service calls, connecting Saudi ports such as Jeddah, Dammam, and Jubail to global markets. And through its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM provides logistics solutions for the needs of both local and international businesses there. CEVA Logistics also established a joint venture in October with Al-Majdouie, a regional supply chain provider, expanding CMA CGM’s logistics footprint in Saudi Arabia.

CMA CGM’s overall global presence spans 160 countries, employing 160,000 people. As the third-largest global container shipping company in terms of capacity, it serves over 400 ports across five continents, supported by a fleet of more than 650 vessels. And through its CEVA Logistics subsidiary, the company is one of the top five global logistics players, managing over 118 million square feet of warehouse space worldwide.

forklift carrying goods through a warehouse

RJW Logistics gains private equity backing

RJW Logistics Group, a logistics solutions provider (LSP) for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has received a “strategic investment” from Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire partners, and now plans to drive future innovations and expand its geographic reach, the Woodridge, Illinois-based company said Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said that CEO Kevin Williamson and other members of RJW management will continue to be “significant investors” in the company, while private equity firm Mason Wells, which invested in RJW in 2019, will maintain a minority investment position.

warehouse worker driving forklift

Total Distribution acquires REO Processing for latest expansion

The third-party logistics service provider (3PL) Total Distribution Inc. (TDI) is continuing to grow through acquisitions, announcing today that it has bought REO Processing & REO Logistics.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but REO Processing & REO Logistics is headquartered in West Virginia with 10 facilities across West Virginia in Parkersburg, Vienna, Huntington, Kenova, and Nitro as well as in Atlanta, GA.

containers stacked in a yard

Reinke moves from TIA to IANA in top office

Transportation industry veteran Anne Reinke will become president & CEO of trade group the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) at the end of the year, stepping into the position from her previous post leading third party logistics (3PL) trade group the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), both organizations said today.

Reinke will take her new job upon the retirement of Joni Casey at the end of the year. Casey had announced in July that she would step down after 27 years at the helm of IANA.

medical supplies on baby's feet

Kuehne+Nagel opens 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada

Contract logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel today opened its 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada, announcing it would operate the 270,00-square foot temperature-controlled fulfilment center for its partner, Medtronic.

Kuehne+Nagel will use the Milton, Ontario, site to distribute Medtronics’ products to hospitals and institutions. Medtronic also operates a service and repair center within the facility, as well as a test and preventative maintenance center for their medical equipment.

