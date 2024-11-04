Innotex Packaging launched from merger of three companies

The investment firm LongueVue Capital has bundled three shipping product companies together to create Innotex Packaging Solutions, calling it an integrated flexible packaging solutions provider that unites Summit Plastics, ClearView Packaging, and Fredman Packaging.
According to New Orleans-based LongueVue, the “strategic rebranding” brings together the complementary capabilities of these three companies to form a vertically integrated flexible packaging leader with expertise in blown film production, flexographic printing, adhesive laminations, and converting.
The umbrella company Innotex now includes facilities at Summit, Mississippi-based Summit Films and at ClearView Packaging’s Albany, New York and Milwaukee, Wisconsin sites.
“This unified platform enables us to provide our customers with greater flexibility and innovation across all aspects of packaging," Joe Piccione, CEO of Innotex, said in a release. "As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the industry, we look forward to delivering exceptional solutions and service."