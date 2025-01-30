Skip to content
Warp Announces Preparation for U.S. Government Partnership to Enhance Service and Efficiency

By Industry Press RoomJan 30, 2025
Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp, a tech-powered network of cross-docks and carriers offering various vehicle sizes, announced that 2025 it will extend its solutions and services to the U.S. government. Warp aims to modernize government freight logistics with machine-learning-driven planning, optimized network strategies, and flexible solutions to create efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable supply chain transportation.

Focused on optimizing every load, every time, Warp employs machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and groundbreaking consolidation techniques to blur the traditional lines of freight shipping by combining the best elements of LTL, FTL, and parcel delivery. Using its homogenous fleet including cargo vans, sedans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers, Warp facilitates carrier injections, inbound vendor consolidation, pool point distribution, zone-skipping, store replenishment, and national retail distribution for some of the world’s largest shippers.

Unlike traditional FTL carriers, Warp offers per-pallet rates, ensuring customers pay only for what they use. Similarly, unlike traditional LTL carriers, Warp eliminates challenges such as unpredictable pricing, freight class adjustments, reweighs, and rebills. In the process of becoming an official government contractor, Warp will strategically align its technology, teams, and network to meet government needs while identifying opportunities for collaboration.

Many shippers that Warp has helped were previously paying for full truckloads without fully utilizing the space. Additionally, shippers relying on LTL services before switching to Warp often faced hidden fees, surprise surcharges, and unexpected rate adjustments. Our research indicates that these challenges are even more widespread in U.S. government transportation contracts.

“Partnering with Warp will save the government millions of dollars through reduced empty miles, shipment consolidation, route optimization, and scalable logistics—all without requiring government-owned infrastructure,” said Warp Co-founder and CEO Daniel Sokolovsky. “This is something we’ve been working on for quite some time, and we’re thrilled to showcase Warp’s capabilities and innovative logistics solutions on a national scale,” said Warp Co-founder and CRO Troy Lester.

About Warp
Warp is a technology-enabled leader in middle-mile logistics, focused on creating efficient, scalable solutions for high-density, high-demand supply chains. By connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses through an integrated platform, Warp delivers innovative freight technology solutions that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a suite of tech-driven offerings, including real-time tracking, cross-docking, and route optimization, Warp provides unmatched reliability, visibility, and transformative impact in logistics and supply chain management.

For more information on how Warp can enhance your logistics network, visitwww.weareWarp.com.

