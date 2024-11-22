Skip to content
VARGO® announces several vendor partnerships and client expansions in Q3 2024

By Industry Press RoomNov 22, 2024
Dublin, Ohio (November 19, 2024) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions, has announced several new vendor partnerships and customer advancements that are helping them to create efficiencies and empower fulfillment.

VARGO® and Tompkins Robotics have signed a mutual partnership, designating VARGO® as an authorized integrator of the technology. “Tompkins is an obvious choice in partner for us,” said Bart Cera, CEO. “Their robotics solutions are conducive to a weightless, continuous flow as well as being modular and quickly deployable. Their solutions have the ability to shrink or grow with the size of our customer’s operation which will allow us to utilize it often and in many different merchandise categories.”

Long standing customer, Micro Center recently upgraded the 20-year-old system at their Hilliard, Ohio facility. Initially installed in 2004, this system had an exceptionally long usable life for a line shaft conveyor. It is estimated that during 2020, more than $4B worth of goods were sorted and shipped using this system. VARGO® made recommendations for modernizing the aging technology and investing in the next phase to mitigate the associated maintenance cost that is often seen with sunsetting systems.

Ultimately, Micro Center opted to modernize the conveyor in phases by removing the existing line shaft conveyor and replacing it with the lower maintenance and operational cost option of an MDR conveyor, an upgraded saw tooth merge and a new narrow belt sorter to increase accuracy and throughput. VARGO® was able to add a temporary workaround and allow for remote monitoring to minimize operational impact during the equipment upgrades. Implementation was a success with an earlier than expected completion date due to additional efforts from the installation teams.

VARGO® also recently announced a pivotal partnership with URBX, making VARGO® an authorized integrator of their cutting-edge robotic solutions. “With the explosion of new fulfillment technologies and automation in our industry, we are able to deliver compelling returns for our customers when applying the URBX technologies correctly,” said Bart Cera, president and CEO of VARGO®. The partnership anticipates a prosperous future by combining URBX’s cube storage solutions for speed across SKUs with VARGO®’s expertise in waveless and omnichannel order fulfillment.

Additionally, VARGO® has expanded their partnership with TGW Systems with the installation of their goods-to-person technology to Gap Inc.’s Columbus facility coming in Q1 of 2025. The Columbus Gap Inc. facility is already home to a TGW automatic storage system, allowing for optimal utilization of volume while also ensuring easy maintenance and durability. “We are honored to have been a trusted partner forGap Inc. and their growth strategy. This recent addition to our partnership with TGW Systems is allowing us to bring Gap Inc. the benefits of a highly ergonomic and user-friendly design, allowing for minimal error rates and maximum efficiency,” said Cera.

The VARGO® team looks forward to finishing out a very successful 2024, full of many client expansions and updates, new and expanded vendor partnerships and internal team growth.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a proven integrator to enable what's possible and empower automation and people. VARGO® provides the newest and smartest technologies with the intelligent design of its Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®) - the first intelligent Warehouse Execution System (WES) - to develop game-changing fulfillment solutions across all work resources - machines, people and processes. VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers with over five decades of experience, VARGO® has helped manufacturers, distributors, leading retailers, e-commerce providers, and 3PLs improve their fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities, and reduce order cycle times.

Learn more about VARGO® and their innovative solutions at www.vargosolutions.com.

port of oakland port improvement plans
Article

Port of Oakland to modernize wharves with $50 million grant

screen display of GPS fleet tracking
Article

Commercial fleets drawn to GPS fleet tracking, in-cab video

Seegrid joins Open Source Robotics Alliance

Seegrid RS1 AMR utilizing ROS 2 to perform manipulation task in industrial facility.

Photo courtesy of Seegrid

Seegrid joins Open Source Robotics Alliance

November 19, 2024 - Seegrid Corporation, a leading manufacturer of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for palletized material handling in the US, today announced its membership in the Open Source Robotics Alliance (OSRA), an initiative of the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF). Through this partnership, Seegrid will contribute its industry-leading expertise through its active involvement in the open-source robotics community. The company joins a vibrant network of innovators, collectively driving open-source development for the betterment of the global robotics landscape.

As part of the OSRA, Seegrid will actively support initiatives that foster collaboration and shared knowledge across the robotics field. The company aims to participate in key OSRF activities, including the renowned ROSCon event, as well as on-line communities such as GitHub and ROS Discourse.

Rich Egan headshot

Rich Egan, Averitt's vice president of international solutions

Averitt

Averitt names Rich Egan vice president of international solutions

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt has appointed Rich Egan as the company’s new vice president of international solutions. Egan, who brings over 40 years of experience in the transportation industry and has specialized in international logistics since 1990, will assume the position held by the retiring Charlie McGee.

Since joining Averitt in 2019 as director of international solutions, Egan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s global logistics strategy. His expertise and commitment to service excellence have contributed significantly to Averitt’s growth in this sector. In his new role, Egan will lead the international solutions team and drive strategic initiatives to enhance Averitt's global logistics offerings.

Conveyor Solutions, KVK, Electrical Services Group, SIM Aftermarket Services, and SIM Software, combine

Elgin, Il. - October 21, 2024 – Systems in Motion today announced that its new name and brand will be effective immediately. This name change is part of a rebranding initiative, but is also the culmination of the companies’ close working relationship for the past five years and represents their unified strength. Systems in Motion will continue to provide material handling services as a tier-one, turnkey material handling integrator.

The Systems in Motion name creates a single and powerful platform – one that embodies client and industry goals of moving forward – while understanding the complexities and unique objectives of every system. The new brand also signifies the culmination of investment in internal processes that streamline procedures, and deliver a seamless customer experience.

HTL Freight Acquires CTS Logistics, Expanding into Managed Transportation

HTL Freight Acquires CTS Logistics, Expanding into Managed Transportation


September 24th, Charlotte, NC - HTL Freight, a rising leader in the third-party logistics (3PL), is pleased to announce the acquisition of CTS Logistics, a full-service managed transportation company (4PL) headquartered in Windham, NH. This acquisition, HTL Freight’s fourth major transaction since 2021, reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional freight solutions across North America.

ETIHAD CARGO celebrates 20 years of successful operations in India

ETIHAD CARGO celebrates 20 years of successful operations in India

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating 20 years of operations in India, a milestone that reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to the Indian market since its first flight to Mumbai on 26 September 2004. Over the years, Etihad Cargo has expanded its presence in India, now offering belly hold capacity via nonstop services between Abu Dhabi and 12 major Indian cities, with plans for further growth.

Etihad Cargo handles over 46,000 tonnes of cargo annually ex India, connecting the country to over 100 global destinations via its Abu Dhabi hub via 588 widebody and narrowbody rotations each month. To meet the needs of specific sectors, Etihad Cargo has enhanced its product range, adding new features and launching new products. Key commodities handled include electronics, including mobile phones and semiconductors, garments, pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce, automobile components and courier shipments, reflecting the diversity and strength of India's manufacturing and export sectors.

