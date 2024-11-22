VARGO® announces several vendor partnerships and client expansions in Q3 2024

Dublin, Ohio (November 19, 2024) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions, has announced several new vendor partnerships and customer advancements that are helping them to create efficiencies and empower fulfillment.

VARGO® and Tompkins Robotics have signed a mutual partnership, designating VARGO® as an authorized integrator of the technology. “Tompkins is an obvious choice in partner for us,” said Bart Cera, CEO. “Their robotics solutions are conducive to a weightless, continuous flow as well as being modular and quickly deployable. Their solutions have the ability to shrink or grow with the size of our customer’s operation which will allow us to utilize it often and in many different merchandise categories.”

Long standing customer, Micro Center recently upgraded the 20-year-old system at their Hilliard, Ohio facility. Initially installed in 2004, this system had an exceptionally long usable life for a line shaft conveyor. It is estimated that during 2020, more than $4B worth of goods were sorted and shipped using this system. VARGO® made recommendations for modernizing the aging technology and investing in the next phase to mitigate the associated maintenance cost that is often seen with sunsetting systems.

Ultimately, Micro Center opted to modernize the conveyor in phases by removing the existing line shaft conveyor and replacing it with the lower maintenance and operational cost option of an MDR conveyor, an upgraded saw tooth merge and a new narrow belt sorter to increase accuracy and throughput. VARGO® was able to add a temporary workaround and allow for remote monitoring to minimize operational impact during the equipment upgrades. Implementation was a success with an earlier than expected completion date due to additional efforts from the installation teams.

VARGO® also recently announced a pivotal partnership with URBX, making VARGO® an authorized integrator of their cutting-edge robotic solutions. “With the explosion of new fulfillment technologies and automation in our industry, we are able to deliver compelling returns for our customers when applying the URBX technologies correctly,” said Bart Cera, president and CEO of VARGO®. The partnership anticipates a prosperous future by combining URBX’s cube storage solutions for speed across SKUs with VARGO®’s expertise in waveless and omnichannel order fulfillment.

Additionally, VARGO® has expanded their partnership with TGW Systems with the installation of their goods-to-person technology to Gap Inc.’s Columbus facility coming in Q1 of 2025. The Columbus Gap Inc. facility is already home to a TGW automatic storage system, allowing for optimal utilization of volume while also ensuring easy maintenance and durability. “We are honored to have been a trusted partner forGap Inc. and their growth strategy. This recent addition to our partnership with TGW Systems is allowing us to bring Gap Inc. the benefits of a highly ergonomic and user-friendly design, allowing for minimal error rates and maximum efficiency,” said Cera.

The VARGO® team looks forward to finishing out a very successful 2024, full of many client expansions and updates, new and expanded vendor partnerships and internal team growth.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a proven integrator to enable what's possible and empower automation and people. VARGO® provides the newest and smartest technologies with the intelligent design of its Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®) - the first intelligent Warehouse Execution System (WES) - to develop game-changing fulfillment solutions across all work resources - machines, people and processes. VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers with over five decades of experience, VARGO® has helped manufacturers, distributors, leading retailers, e-commerce providers, and 3PLs improve their fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities, and reduce order cycle times.

Learn more about VARGO® and their innovative solutions at www.vargosolutions.com.