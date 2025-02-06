Vanderlande to Showcase How to Automate Your Warehouse Success at ProMat 2025

ATLANTA– February 5, 2025 – Vanderlande , the global partner for future-proof warehouse solutions, today invited ProMat 2025 attendees to visit booth # S1503 to learn more about the fully integrated technologies, best-of-breed solutions and comprehensive services available to warehousing operations regardless of where they are in their automation journeys. Vanderlande experts will also present two interactive conference seminars that will draw on real-world examples and lessons learned to show attendees how they can successfully deploy automation for the faster and more efficient warehousing needed to stay competitive and thrive.

Known for providing leading global brands with the most advanced distribution centers (DCs), Vanderlande offers the fully-integrated and comprehensive suite of solutions dynamic retailers, including omnichannel brands and e-commerce companies in the general merchandise, apparel and food sectors, need to excel. The company’s automation technologies encompass the systems, software, robotics and services needed to optimize throughput, order accuracy and storage capacity in the most demanding fulfillment and store replenishment operations.

With a consultative approach, Vanderlande meets organizations where they are, whether they are moving to build the most advanced greenfield facility or embracing automation for the first time. The company also works closely with numerous suppliers to identify, vet and deliver the most effective and proven solutions in order to deliver the flexibility customers need to confidently address widely varying materials handling demands, budgets and timelines.

“Every customer is unique and requires a tailored solution for automating their journey,” said Greg Conner, president of warehouse solutions, North America at Vanderlande. “Our fully-integrated suite of technologies, our collaboration with best-of-breed suppliers like Hai Robotics and our close connection with our partners in the Toyota Automated Logistics family reflects our commitment to provide end-to-end solutions that meet our customers where they are. Our goal is to help them achieve success whether they are a large-scale facility or a smaller warehouse that needs to address labor shortfalls, be more competitive or decrease workplace injuries.”

Experts from Vanderlande will be on hand at booth #S1503 to answer any questions on warehouse automation strategies and to showcase available technologies, among them:

STOREPICK : Vanderlande’s modular, robotic, end-to-end case picking solution upends retail store replenishment. Utilizing the company’s ADAPTO shuttle-based Automated Storage & Retrieval System, depalletizing and palletizing robots and Pallet AV load carriers and Automated Mobile Robots, STOREPICK automates the most labor-intensive tasks in the retail supply chain.

Load Forming Logic (LFL): A component of STOREPICK, LFL uses advanced software to replicate the most efficient and effective case pickers while overcoming the challenges encountered in food and grocery stocking operations. Employees or robots can use LFL’s powerful algorithms to quickly create the ideal pallet or roll cage based on which aisle SKUs are located in, the ideal order in which they are unstacked and shelved and how they can be arranged to maximize pallet stability or other imperatives, such as pallet density when striving to lower transportation costs.

FASTPICK : Drawing on ADAPTO’s exceptional speed, sequencing capabilities, and flexibility to work with a variety of cartons, trays and totes, Vanderlande’s high-performance item picking solution enables omnichannel and e-commerce distribution centers to effectively handle peaks in demand like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the constantly evolving holiday shopping season. Modular by design, STOREPICK also features Smart Item Robotics and enables employees to immediately excel in picking operations with the industry’s most advanced and intuitive Goods-to-Person workstation.

Hai Robotics’ Automated Case-Handling Mobile Robot (ACR): Offered in Vanderlande’s Tote AV tote-to-person picking and storage solution, Hai Robotics’ ACR is a highly effective alternative for materials handling operations that need to increase the effectiveness of their picking and storage operations, but do not have the resources or time to deploy Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS) like Vanderlande’s ADAPTO . Utilizing traditional racking, the ACR can be deployed and begin delivering a proven return in just a few weeks.

“When considering any investment in warehouse automation it is imperative to ask the right questions and to work with providers to develop a detailed business case that looks at how various approaches, including investments in greenfield or brownfield sites, impact short-term and long-term goals and costs,” adds Conner. “At ProMat, we’ll explore the many ways automation can help address constantly evolving needs.”

Interactive, Educational Sessions

Experts from Vanderlande will also present two interactive sessions at ProMat that reflect the company’s extensive track record of success delivering solutions that help customers optimize and future-proof their operations. Details include:

Transforming Material Handling with Auto Case-Picking Robots – Theater B on Monday, March 17 from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. CST: Case-picking robots are a transformative innovation in materials handling and offer a wide range of benefits. Presented by Andrew Lockhart, director of strategic engagement, and Terrell Anthony, solutions consultant – this interactive session will explore how such systems enable continuous 24/7 productivity while lowering costs and eliminating many of the repetitive tasks that result in workplace injuries. The session will be particularly salient for professionals who want to understand the impact of robotics on their warehouses and how to integrate them into their operations.

Tailor Made Strategies for Automated Piece-Picking – Theater B on Wednesday, March 19 from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. CST: Piece-picking efficiency dramatically impacts throughput and order accuracy. In this interactive session, Jake Heldenberg, director of systems engineering, and Nabil Hasan, solutions consultant – will help attendees learn how to assess the needs of their warehouse operations and use proven data analysis techniques to create a successful automation strategy. Heldenberg and Hasan will also examine the different piece picking technologies available today and how to effectively integrate them into an end-to-end solution that’s tailored to address each business’s unique needs.

ProMat will bring supply chain professionals and solutions providers to Chicago from March 17-20, 2025. To schedule an appointment in Vanderlande booth # S1503 , visit ProMat 2025 on Vanderlande.com or email info.us@vanderlande.com.

