Toyota Material Handling MidSouth’s Forklift Donation Raises $40,000 for Higher Education

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2024 – Toyota Material Handling MidSouth, a full-service dealer for Toyota Material Handling, showcased its dedication to fostering the next generation of industry professionals by donating a 5,000-pound-capacity Toyota Core IC Pneumatic forklift to the Concrete Industry Management’s (CIM) annual charity auction on January 22.

The forklift’s winning bid of $40,000 significantly contributed to the auction’s total proceeds of $2.15 million, supporting CIM’s mission to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the concrete industry. Offered at five universities, CIM equips students with technical, communication and management expertise, preparing them for successful careers in a rapidly evolving industry. Proceeds from the auction are used to assist CIM in funding higher education programs that offer degrees in concrete industry management.

“Toyota is proud of our dealership, Toyota Material Handling MidSouth, for their commitment to philanthropy and the future development of our industry and workforce,” said Bill Finerty, President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling. “We are extremely proud to partner with MidSouth on this forklift donation. With Toyota’s local and national involvement, we hope to highlight the incredible impact of the Concrete Industry Management’s annual charity auction.”

Held during the World of Concrete event, the auction showcased more than 100 items and stands as a testament to the concrete industry's commitment to philanthropy. TMH MidSouth’s donation underscores its alignment with TMHNA’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and Toyota’s core purpose of “helping others carry the load.”

“Toyota embodies the belief in supporting local communities and the future of others,” said Nick Edwards, TMH MidSouth Sales Manager. “TMH Midsouth is grateful for the opportunity to support a new generation that shapes the communities and industries we serve.”

This donation builds on Toyota’s legacy of giving back. Previously, TMH MidSouth has supported regional non-profit food banks, Goodwill Industries and flood victims of East Tennessee, further solidifying Toyota’s commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact in the communities it serves.

By supporting programs like CIM, Toyota reaffirms its commitment to strengthening communities and empowering future professionals and supporting education programs that pave the way for tomorrow’s workforce.

Learn more about Toyota Material Handling’s philanthropic initiatives here.



About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.

About Toyota Material Handling MidSouth

Toyota Material Handling MidSouth is a full-service dealer for Toyota Material Handling North America, the leading forklift manufacturer. With locations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama, TMH MidSouth delivers comprehensive material handling solutions, including new and pre-owned equipment, rentals, warehouse supplies, and maintenance services. Committed to enhancing efficiency and productivity, TMH MidSouth provides businesses with reliable, innovative solutions backed by the trusted quality and performance of Toyota forklifts. For more information, visit TMHMidsouth.com.