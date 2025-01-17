Toyota Material Handling expands portfolio with high-performance, eco-friendly forklifts

COLUMBUS, Ind.,Jan. 16, 2025 – Toyota Material Handling, the North American leader in material handling products and solutions, is expanding its innovative product portfolio with two new offerings: the Integrated Mid & Large Electric Pneumatic Forklifts and a refreshed Core Electric Forklift series. These models deliver superior operational efficiency while enhancing environmental sustainability, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to its Vision 2030 and its goal to become a carbon-neutral company.

“Our two newest products reinforce Toyota’s commitment to environmental stewardship without compromising the efficiency and power of our reliable products,” said Bill Finerty, President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling. “These two new models are impactful in many different applications, meeting the needs of all our customers and harnessing the innovation and power of our electric products.”

The Integrated Mid & Large Electric Pneumatic Forklifts are engineered to meet the most demanding heavy-duty applications, particularly in outdoor environments where robust performance is required for transporting heavy loads.

With load capacities ranging from 8,000 to 17,500 pounds, Toyota’s electric pneumatic forklifts are versatile across various applications. Each model is equipped with an integrated lithium-ion battery, delivering low maintenance and reduced downtime, and powered by a Toyota-designed electric drive system, these forklifts offer the performance of internal combustion (IC) trucks with the efficiency of electric models.

Toyota features AC drive and lift motors for advanced runtime and speed, built to excel in traditional IC environments. Innovative technologies, including a floating cabin and fully electric forklift, provide lower noise levels and reduced vibration, making this forklift model an ideal solution for industries that demand both performance and sustainability.

As a testament to Toyota’s culture of Kaizen – or continuous improvement – Toyota launched an enhanced version of its reliable Core Electric Forklift. This compact, four-wheel electric lift truck is designed for a broad range of indoor applications, with a focus on speed, efficiency and operator comfort. Suited for industries such as retail, manufacturing and food handling, the upgraded model supports load capacities of 3,000 to 6,500 pounds.

Toyota’s Core Electric Forklift delivers efficient uptime and lower energy consumption to maximize productivity and cost efficiency with improved motors and controllers. Toyota designed the new models to prioritize operator comfort with ergonomic enhancements, including larger storage compartments and USB charging features. Offering increased runtime and 34 customizable options, Toyota’s upgraded forklift provides unmatched versatility and efficiency.

