Seegrid joins Open Source Robotics Alliance

November 19, 2024 - Seegrid Corporation, a leading manufacturer of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for palletized material handling in the US, today announced its membership in the Open Source Robotics Alliance (OSRA), an initiative of the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF). Through this partnership, Seegrid will contribute its industry-leading expertise through its active involvement in the open-source robotics community. The company joins a vibrant network of innovators, collectively driving open-source development for the betterment of the global robotics landscape.

As part of the OSRA, Seegrid will actively support initiatives that foster collaboration and shared knowledge across the robotics field. The company aims to participate in key OSRF activities, including the renowned ROSCon event, as well as on-line communities such as GitHub and ROS Discourse.

“Joining OSRA is an opportunity for us to more fully participate in the open-source robotics community, to share our insights and learn from a community that thrives on collaboration and innovation,” said Tom Panzarella, Chief Technology Officer of Seegrid. “By contributing to the open-source robotics ecosystem, we hope to help push the community forward, enhancing the capabilities of autonomous systems across industries. Together with other OSRA members, we believe we can further harden and improve the accessibility of advanced technology for all.”

This partnership reflects Seegrid’s commitment to promoting open development that benefits the entire community, not just individual organizations. With the company's extensive experience in AMRs, Seegrid hopes to play an active role in advancing the collaborative development efforts that make open-source platforms like ROS 2 vital contributors to technological progress.

Vanessa Yamzon Orsi, CEO of the Open Source Robotics Foundation, commented, “We are excited to welcome Seegrid to the OSRA. Their expertise in AMRs brings significant value to our shared mission of advancing open-source robotics technology. Seegrid’s contributions will help enhance the collective development efforts that our members bring to the table, further advancing open innovation across the industry.”

By joining OSRA, Seegrid also aims to inspire a new generation of autonomous engineers, enabling knowledge-sharing across sectors and fueling the continued growth of open-source projects. This partnership will empower organizations of all sizes to benefit from collaborative progress in the field, contributing to a future where autonomous robotics technology is more accessible, sustainable, and adaptable.

About the Open Source Robotics Alliance

The Open Source Robotics Alliance (OSRA) is an initiative of the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF). It is a global community committed to advancing open-source robotics technologies. By fostering collaboration between innovators, OSRF is helping to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions that benefit industry and society alike. Its flagship open-source robotics software, ROS, is the world's most widely adopted robotics framework suite.



About Seegrid

Seegrid, a leading-edge technology company of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling solutions, combines AMR technology, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for complete, connected automated workflows. With over 15 million autonomous production miles driven to date, Seegrid AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid. We are partnered with over 50 global brands where 2,000+ AMRs are deployed within 200+ customer sites. From our dependable Tow Tractor to our industry-leading Lift Truck solutions, let us work with you to embrace the future of autonomous material handling.

