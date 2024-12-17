Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Schneider is first major carrier to achieve six million zero emission miles with the Freightliner eCascadia

he company champions responsible and cleaner transportation solutions.

Industry Press Room
By Industry Press RoomDec 17, 2024
Industry Press Room
See Full Bio

GREEN BAY, Wis.-- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is marking another significant milestone as its battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet has surpassed six million zero emission miles, highlighting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing cleaner transportation.

“Reaching six million zero emission miles is a testament to our steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Leading the way in adopting electric vehicle technology not only benefits the environment but also serves as an example of the broad service capabilities and flexibility we can offer to customers.”

This latest achievement means Schneider has had an impressive reduction of 20 million pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions since the company started using BEVs — equivalent to removing over 2,100 gas-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

Schneider operates one of the largest BEV fleets in North America, which includes nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadias from manufacturer Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA). To power its electric fleet, the company operates a large charging depot at its Southern California Operations Center in South El Monte. The depot features 16 350 kW dual-corded dispensers, allowing the company to charge 32 trucks simultaneously.

“Schneider is a great example of the kind of forward-thinking entrepreneurship our industry needs,” said David Carson, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at DTNA. “They’ve achieved over 6 million zero emission miles, which is a reminder for us all to keep working on overcoming challenges together on the path to zero emissions. At DTNA, we're committed to the shift to zero emissions, alongside pioneers like Schneider, who are showing us what's possible.”

Schneider’s BEV leadership benefits customers

As a responsible company, Schneider has established aggressive sustainability goals and invests in energy-efficient equipment. These efforts also support customers in meeting their own sustainability ambitions, and the BEV fleet has been a key differentiator for customers looking for more efficient transportation solutions. In 2023, Schneider was the first third-party carrier to haul zero emission shipments for PepsiCo globally, traveling more than 31,000 zero emission miles in a few short months.

"PepsiCo is proud to celebrate this milestone driven by Schneider in California. As the first partner using their electric fleet, we’ve demonstrated the power of cross-industry collaboration in reducing emissions. Together, we are working towards a cleaner, healthier environment," said David Allen, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America.

Drivers also feel the benefits of the BEV fleet

In addition to customers, Schneider drivers have also embraced the electric trucks because of the excellent on-road experience they create. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with drivers appreciating the smooth ride, reduced engine noise and ease of steering.

“Once you drive an electric truck, you won’t want to go back to a diesel truck,” shared longtime Schneider driver Marty Boots. “The ride quality and the quietness make a huge difference in our daily operations.”

Contributing to our communities

The eCascadias primarily operate in Southern California, where they have significantly reduced emissions and contributed to cleaner air quality while transporting freight. Improving air quality in the Southern California community is important to mitigate the effects of smog and improve public health. Aligned with the goal of improving air quality, Schneider's fleet was made possible through a number of grants from organizations such as California Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission’s Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), with additional support from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

Fifty of Schneider’s 92 eCascadias were made possible by the JETSI — a California-wide initiative working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Of the additional 42 trucks, five are jointly funded by the U.S. EPA FY18 Targeted Airshed Grant and Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP), seven are funded by the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust and 30 trucks are funded by HVIP.

"Achieving six million zero emission miles is more than a milestone — it’s a clear demonstration of how innovation in transportation can lead to cleaner, healthier air for our communities,” said Wayne Nastri, South Coast AQMD’s Executive Officer. “By embracing battery electric vehicles, Schneider is setting a great example for the industry while directly contributing to improved air quality and public health in regions like Southern California.”

Commitments beyond BEVs

With a goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and achieve a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions per mile by 2035, Schneider is paving the way for a more sustainable future in transportation by extending efforts beyond its electric fleet with a broader commitment throughout the industry.

As a responsible carrier, Schneider is exploring a variety of solutions to reduce carbon emissions in addition to the BEVs such as renewable natural gas and hydrogen internal combustion engines. Additionally, all of Schneider’s non-BEV tractors currently use a mixture of biodiesel — a renewable alternative derived from organic waste such as vegetable oil and animal fats — and conventional diesel, thereby reducing traditional diesel consumption.

For more information about Schneider’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for nearly 90 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and X: @WeAreSchneider.

Industry Press Room
schneider national inc.battery electric vehicletrucking
Industry Press Room
schneider national inc.battery electric vehicletrucking

The Latest

chart of global manufacturing levels
Global Logistics

North American manufacturers stockpile goods ahead of Trump term

screenshot of cargo booking tech from cargosprint
Shipping Software

Investor-backed CargoSprint acquires Advent eModal

More Stories

Roboteon announces breakthrough simulation capability for mobile robots in distribution

Roboteon’s Warehouse Robotics Fulfillment platform

Photo courtesy of Roboteon

Roboteon announces breakthrough simulation capability for mobile robots in distribution


Roboteon, provider of a powerful software platform for warehouse robot enablement, announces breakthrough simulation capabilities in its platform for robotics and other warehouse automation. The new tool help companies make better decisions across multiple time horizons, from initial automation planning through real time execution on the floor.

Interest in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and other robotics is high, but there remains much uncertainty about use cases, the number of AMRs and humans needed across different time horizons, expected operational improvements, and cost savings from the robotics investment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gather AI Expands Inventory Intelligence Solution into Freezer & Cold Storage Warehouse Environments
Gather AI

Gather AI Expands Inventory Intelligence Solution into Freezer & Cold Storage Warehouse Environments

Pittsburgh, PA – November 19, 2024 – Today inventory intelligence solution Gather AI announces its expansion into freezer and cold storage warehouse environments, an industry-first for inventory monitoring automation.

According to Grand View Research, the U.S. cold storage market size was valued at $40 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $97 billion by 2030. This can be attributed to technological advancements in packaging, processing, and storage of temperature-sensitive items.

Keep ReadingShow less

VARGO® announces several vendor partnerships and client expansions in Q3 2024

Dublin, Ohio (November 19, 2024) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions, has announced several new vendor partnerships and customer advancements that are helping them to create efficiencies and empower fulfillment.

VARGO® and Tompkins Robotics have signed a mutual partnership, designating VARGO® as an authorized integrator of the technology. “Tompkins is an obvious choice in partner for us,” said Bart Cera, CEO. “Their robotics solutions are conducive to a weightless, continuous flow as well as being modular and quickly deployable. Their solutions have the ability to shrink or grow with the size of our customer’s operation which will allow us to utilize it often and in many different merchandise categories.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Seegrid joins Open Source Robotics Alliance

Seegrid RS1 AMR utilizing ROS 2 to perform manipulation task in industrial facility.

Photo courtesy of Seegrid

Seegrid joins Open Source Robotics Alliance

November 19, 2024 - Seegrid Corporation, a leading manufacturer of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for palletized material handling in the US, today announced its membership in the Open Source Robotics Alliance (OSRA), an initiative of the Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF). Through this partnership, Seegrid will contribute its industry-leading expertise through its active involvement in the open-source robotics community. The company joins a vibrant network of innovators, collectively driving open-source development for the betterment of the global robotics landscape.

As part of the OSRA, Seegrid will actively support initiatives that foster collaboration and shared knowledge across the robotics field. The company aims to participate in key OSRF activities, including the renowned ROSCon event, as well as on-line communities such as GitHub and ROS Discourse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rich Egan headshot

Rich Egan, Averitt's vice president of international solutions

Averitt

Averitt names Rich Egan vice president of international solutions

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt has appointed Rich Egan as the company’s new vice president of international solutions. Egan, who brings over 40 years of experience in the transportation industry and has specialized in international logistics since 1990, will assume the position held by the retiring Charlie McGee.

Since joining Averitt in 2019 as director of international solutions, Egan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s global logistics strategy. His expertise and commitment to service excellence have contributed significantly to Averitt’s growth in this sector. In his new role, Egan will lead the international solutions team and drive strategic initiatives to enhance Averitt's global logistics offerings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.