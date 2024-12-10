Skip to content
Roboteon announces breakthrough simulation capability for mobile robots in distribution

New module allows companies to assess robotic needs and roi, perform “what if” analysis, and optimize planning and execution in real time.

Roboteon announces breakthrough simulation capability for mobile robots in distribution

Roboteon’s Warehouse Robotics Fulfillment platform

Photo courtesy of Roboteon
Dec 10, 2024
Roboteon, provider of a powerful software platform for warehouse robot enablement, announces breakthrough simulation capabilities in its platform for robotics and other warehouse automation. The new tool help companies make better decisions across multiple time horizons, from initial automation planning through real time execution on the floor.

Interest in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and other robotics is high, but there remains much uncertainty about use cases, the number of AMRs and humans needed across different time horizons, expected operational improvements, and cost savings from the robotics investment.

Companies also lack tools to optimally balance and release work to the DC floor based on demand and available human and robotic resources.

The good news: Roboteon’s Warehouse Robotics Fulfillment platform addresses all these challenges and more in a way unique in the market , adding a new dimension to the Roboteon platform’s powerful capabilities to integrate, manage, orchestrate, and optimize robot-enabled warehouse processes.

Key features and capabilities of the new simulation tool include:

  • The ability to assess the number of robots and humans that will be needed for a potential robotics initiative.
  • After the initial deployment, the ability to test different operating plans, such as what is required for peak season success.
  • “Digital twin” functionality that enables real-time optimization of resource assignment and order release.
  • Robot vendor agnostic solution, delivering unbiased analytic results.
  • Native support for multi-client environments, as required by many 3PLs.
  • Ability to run simulation using actual past order history or generate synthetic demand based on profiling order patterns without the need to gather all that data.
  • Highly flexible configuration parameters for running the simulation, including the facility layout, speed of the robots, speed of human workers, time to complete picks and other work, use of other automation such as goods to person systems, and more.
  • More than two dozen metrics generated by the simulation, including cost per pick, lines or unit per hour, robot and human dwell times, and many more.
  • Extensive use of machine learning to improve the optimization results over time.

    • The combination of Roboteon’s simulation capabilities, ease of use, and robot vendor agnostic orchestration provides a breakthrough in the warehouse robotics sector.

    Companies would typically work with Roboteon early in a robotics initiative to understand automation options, ROI, costs, as part of the solution design. Once robots have been deployed, the simulator supports short to mid-term planning for placement of robots and humans on the DC floor.

    Benefits of Roboteon’s simulation tool include:

  • Support for testing and building the business case for automation
  • Improved visibility over flexible time-horizons
  • Enhanced decision-making based on real-time data
  • More consistent ability to meet service-level commitments and client scorecards
  • Higher productivity and throughput

    • “With the release of this simulation tool as part of our Robotics Fulfillment Platform , Roboteon has further enhanced our sector-leading capabilities for successful robotic enablement in the short and long term” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer.

    About Roboteon

    Roboteon Inc.™ is a unique market innovator whose vision is to enable rapid deployment and efficient operation of robotics in distribution. Our software platform enables interoperability across robotic technologies and vendors. It also optimizes order planning, picking and other process execution while automatically considering dynamic conditions such as robot and human resource capacities on the floor. Combined with deep domain expertise, our technology speeds time-to-value and supports agile change. You can learn more at www.roboteon.com.

