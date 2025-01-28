Parsec Achieves Transformative Growth in 2024 with Double-Digit ARR Increases and Global Expansion

ANAHEIM, Calif. (28 January 2025) – Parsec Automation, LLC (Parsec), a leading innovator in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), today announced exceptional performance and transformative milestones achieved in 2024. With very strong, double-digit growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), significant increases in bookings, and continued global expansion, Parsec solidified its leadership in delivering solutions that redefine operational excellence for manufacturers worldwide.2024 Highlights: A Year of Transformation
- Exceptional Growth: Parsec experienced very strong, double-digit year-over-year growth in ARR, driven by the rapid adoption of TrakSYS across industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and chemicals. TrakSYS now powers thousands of manufacturing plants globally, enabling customers to reduce downtime, optimize efficiency, and improve profitability.
- Leadership Expansion: Strengthened the executive leadership team with key additions, including:
- Ryan Johnson, Chief Financial Officer,
- Susana Cabrera, Vice President of Global Alliances, and
- Cody Boardman, Vice President of Global Sales.
Their combined expertise positions Parsec for ongoing global growth and deeper strategic partnerships.
- Industry Recognition: Secured notable awards, underscoring Parsec’s leadership in innovation and customer success:
- American Business Awards: Recognized for customer focus and manufacturing expertise.
- Data Breakthrough Award: Celebrated advancements in data technology, cementing Parsec as a digital transformation leader.
- BIG 2024 Small Business Executive of the Year Award: Honored Founder Eddy Azad for visionary leadership in advancing manufacturing solutions.
- Industry Insights: Published the second annual State of Manufacturing Survey in partnership with Wakefield Research, highlighting optimism and challenges manufacturers face in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies. The report reflects perspectives from 1,200 manufacturers across North America and Europe.
- Commitment to Quality: Maintained ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, reinforcing Parsec’s dedication to secure, high-quality solutions for manufacturers worldwide.
Eddy Azad, CEO of Parsec, reflected on the year’s achievements: "2024 was a transformative year for Parsec, showcasing how innovation, customer focus, and strategic vision drive extraordinary results. As leaders in the MES industry, we are not just addressing today’s challenges—we’re reshaping the future of manufacturing. The upcoming launch of TrakSYS 13 marks the next chapter in our journey, equipping manufacturers with powerful tools to streamline operations, embrace digital transformation, and achieve measurable success. Our commitment to delivering exceptional value remains unwavering as we empower customers to unlock their potential and drive meaningful change."
Looking Ahead: TrakSYS 13 and Beyond
Parsec is preparing to launch TrakSYS 13, the next generation of its flagship platform. The new release will incorporate meaningful advancements, including AI-driven innovations, designed to significantly enhance outcomes and deliver a more intuitive, scalable user experience. By streamlining complex manufacturing operations and empowering manufacturers to achieve ambitious goals, TrakSYS 13 reaffirms Parsec’s mission to provide transformative, impactful solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.Building on its foundation of innovation and customer success, Parsec will continue to expand TrakSYS capabilities in 2025, enabling manufacturers to adapt, thrive, and achieve sustainable success in an increasingly competitive landscape.
About ParsecParsec is driven by a clear mission: simplifying the management of complex manufacturing operations. To achieve this, the company has leveraged over 30 years of manufacturing software development experience to create TrakSYS™, a best-in-class operations management software platform deployed in thousands of factories across more than 140 countries.TrakSYS is designed to provide actionable intelligence that helps manufacturers reduce production costs, optimize resources, improve quality, and increase profitability. From enhancing operational efficiency to ensuring regulatory compliance, TrakSYS transforms data into a strategic advantage, enabling facilities to thrive in the digital era. With TrakSYS, manufacturers can confidently adapt to change, embrace innovation, and achieve lasting success. Parsec is shaping the future of manufacturing.