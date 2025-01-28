ORTEC Joins Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA)

“This partnership bridges the gap between cutting-edge hardware and proven software,” said Gary Cash, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Matthews Automation. “Freespace Robotics brings next-generation automated hardware advancements that complement and extend our software’s capabilities to achieve unprecedented order management and task efficiency in warehouse operations. Over the last decade, customers have experimented with automating some or all their logistics and warehouse operations, to varying degrees. Today they are more discerning in their choices and investments. We see Freespace as delivering on the promise of greater versatility and performance with a smart systems approach and the higher ROI customers expect.”

The collaboration will emphasize software interoperability and multi-system integration driven by customer need. Together, the companies aim to address the unique challenges of fragmented cross-docking operations and meet the specialized needs and workflows in sectors like 3PL, e-commerce, food, beverage, manufacturing and industrials.

“Software innovation has outpaced hardware advancements in warehouse automation,” said Robert J. Szczerba, CEO of Freespace Robotics. “Our system closes that gap by delivering unparalleled performance, flexibility and scalability in a more sustainable solution. Matthews’ expertise and proven software enhance our system, enabling us to supercharge automation for the most demanding industries while offering a more attractive total cost of ownership.”

Key benefits of Matthews Automation’s turn-key software suite paired with Freespace Robotics’ AS/RS:

End-to-End Task Management: Seamlessly integrates with industry-standard WMS platforms like Manhattan, Oracle, and SAP to handle inventory management, order picking, and replenishment.

Scalable, Modular Design: Adapts to diverse facility configurations, uneven floors, and unconventional layouts with high-rise options up to 70 feet. The modular rack design enables vertical and horizontal expansion to meet future business requirements, unknown demands and changing product characteristics without demolition, retrofitting, or new builds.

Cost-Effective Maintenance: Robotics and components are positioned outside the cube for easy servicing, while domestically sourced parts ensure reliability, availability and resilience.

Versatile Inventory Handling: Supports standard and large trays, full cases, and individual each-picks, accommodating loads up to 100 pounds.

Sustainable Operation: Powered by rail systems, eliminating costly and fire-prone battery dependencies while reducing environmental costs, fire risk and insurance outlays.

Shipping Buffers: Optimizes operations with seamless sorting, buffering and sequencing in a single process inside the cube for timed delivery to docks

Cross-Docking Operations: Reduces labor, equipment needs, and operational footprints while improving safety on the floor.

Last-Mile Delivery Potential: A mobile version brings goods directly to drivers in dolly order, eliminating the need to enter the trucks. This offers breakthrough performance for multi-stop delivery operations, minimizing shift time, labor and fuel costs and mid-route rescheduling.

Matthews Automation Solutions joins United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)(“U.S. Steel”) and 3PL leader NFI Industries as corporate investors in Freespace Robotics. Matthews’ decades of expertise and 24×7 system support, paired with Freespace Robotics’ groundbreaking technology, positions this partnership to transform logistics and warehousing operations while setting new standards of efficiency, adaptability, performance and reliability.

Freespace Robotics will also showcase its solutions at the prestigious Startup Pavilion, in booth E11200SP, during ProMat 2025, North America’s largest conference and expo for material handling and logistics professionals. The event is being held March 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

ProMat attendees can find Matthews Automation’s latest advances in Warehouse Execution System software, picking systems, and print-and-apply labeling automation at booth S4355, found in Hall A of McCormick’s South Building. Matthews’ exhibit will feature these integrated technologies – including the Freespace solution – working together to provide scalable, end-to-end applications for dynamic supply chains.

About Freespace Robotics

Freespace Robotics, a spin-out company of venture studio Carnegie Foundry, is a leading innovator in autonomous robotics solutions for the logistics and warehousing industry. By combining advanced robotics, modular design, and unmatched versatility, Freespace Robotics delivers breakthrough advances that redefine how businesses approach storage, retrieval, order fulfillment and the movement of goods. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Freespace Robotics thrives at the intersection of industrial innovation and artificial intelligence. To learn more about Freespace Robotics, please visit www.freespacerobotics.com.