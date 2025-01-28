ORTEC Joins Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA)

Atlanta, GA – ORTEC, a leader in advanced analytics and optimization solutions, is excited to announce its membership in the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), the only national membership organization dedicated to wine and spirits distributors.
“Joining WSWA is an important milestone for ORTEC toward our goal to become a trusted technology partner to wine and spirits distributors,” said Mat Witte, CEO of ORTEC Americas. “We envision a future of collaborating with fellow members to drive innovation and optimize operations that benefit their business, their customers, and the industry as a whole.”
As a member of WSWA, ORTEC is committed to leveraging its expertise in advanced analytics and optimization to support the goals of the wine and spirits distribution industry. This collaboration will enable ORTEC to share insights and innovative solutions that can help streamline loading and delivery while improving efficiency across the sector.
About ORTEC
ORTEC is a leading provider of advanced analytics and optimization solutions, dedicated to helping organizations enhance their operational efficiency and decision-making processes. With a strong focus on innovation, ORTEC leverages cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights to address complex challenges across a number of industries, including logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. The company’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration with clients enables businesses to optimize their resources, reduce costs, and drive sustainable growth. By integrating advanced analytics into their operations, ORTEC empowers organizations to make informed decisions that lead to transformative outcomes and a competitive edge in the market. Discover more at ORTEC | NEWS.
About WSWA
WSWA plays a vital role in advocating for the interests of distributors on federal, state, regulatory, and legal issues that impact the beverage alcohol industry. The organization focuses on critical policy areas, including taxation of family-owned businesses, state-based alcohol regulation, social responsibility, and impaired driving prevention. Additionally, WSWA offers programs designed to promote the careers of its members and help their businesses thrive in a diverse and dynamic industry. Learn more at wswa.org.
