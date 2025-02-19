Skip to content
Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Announces UniCarriers® Forklifts’ Premier Club Winners for 2024

By Industry Press RoomFeb 19, 2025
MARENGO, Ill. (Feb. 19, 2025)Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, proudly announces the winners of its Premier Club Awards for2024. This prestigious program honors the top nine UniCarriers Forklifts dealers throughout the Americas who exemplify the brand’s commitment to excellence, performance and customer satisfaction.

Each year, Premier Club winners set the highest standards in dealership professionalism, consistently exceeding expectations in market performance, aftermarket parts sales, new equipment sales, and overall service quality. Their dedication to innovation and reliability continues to elevate the UniCarriers brand and inspire the entire dealer network.

“We take great pride in recognizing our Premier Club dealers, whose dedication and outstanding performance push the boundaries of excellence,” said Eric Gabriel, Vice President, Dealer Sales Americas, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Their relentless commitment to quality service and industry leadership plays a critical role in strengthening the UniCarriers Forklift brand and delivering superior solutions to our customers.”

The following nine dealers excelled in these fundamental areas and receivedthe respected status as a UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2024:

To learn more about UniCarriers Forklift brand and its network of dealers, please visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logisticssolutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersForklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts onLinkedIn.

mitsubishi logisnext americasunicarriers forkliftforklifts
The Latest

Warehousing (WMS & WCS & WES)

Automation delivers results for high-end designer

Warehouse IT

In search of the right WMS

screenshots of devices with returns apps
Reverse Logistics

Optoro: 69% of shoppers admit to “wardrobing” fraud

More Stories

photo of exotec as/rs

Exotec Launches Next Generation of Skypod System, an All-in-One Robot-Based AS/RS

Atlanta, GA, Feb 6, 2025 - Today Exotec®︎, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced the commercial launch of the Next Generation of Skypod®︎ system with higher performance, improved storage density, and advanced software features.

The Next Generation of Skypod comes with a number of design improvements including a new and more compact Skypod robot, a workstation for robot-to-robot picking, high-throughput Exchanger, and denser storage. These redesigns combined with new software features improve the throughput at a single workstation by 50% while also enhancing storage density up to 30% compared to the previous generation.

Keep ReadingShow less

Vanderlande to Showcase How to Automate Your Warehouse Success at ProMat 2025

ATLANTA– February 5, 2025Vanderlande, the global partner for future-proof warehouse solutions, today invited ProMat 2025 attendees to visit booth #S1503 to learn more about the fully integrated technologies, best-of-breed solutions and comprehensive services available to warehousing operations regardless of where they are in their automation journeys. Vanderlande experts will also present two interactive conference seminars that will draw on real-world examples and lessons learned to show attendees how they can successfully deploy automation for the faster and more efficient warehousing needed to stay competitive and thrive.

Known for providing leading global brands with the most advanced distribution centers (DCs), Vanderlande offers the fully-integrated and comprehensive suite of solutions dynamic retailers, including omnichannel brands and e-commerce companies in the general merchandise, apparel and food sectors, need to excel. The company’s automation technologies encompass the systems, software, robotics and services needed to optimize throughput, order accuracy and storage capacity in the most demanding fulfillment and store replenishment operations.

Keep ReadingShow less

Warp Announces Preparation for U.S. Government Partnership to Enhance Service and Efficiency

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp, a tech-powered network of cross-docks and carriers offering various vehicle sizes, announced that 2025 it will extend its solutions and services to the U.S. government. Warp aims to modernize government freight logistics with machine-learning-driven planning, optimized network strategies, and flexible solutions to create efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable supply chain transportation.

Focused on optimizing every load, every time, Warp employs machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and groundbreaking consolidation techniques to blur the traditional lines of freight shipping by combining the best elements of LTL, FTL, and parcel delivery. Using its homogenous fleet including cargo vans, sedans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers, Warp facilitates carrier injections, inbound vendor consolidation, pool point distribution, zone-skipping, store replenishment, and national retail distribution for some of the world’s largest shippers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Toyota Material Handling MidSouth’s Forklift Donation Raises $40,000 for Higher Education

Toyota Material Handling and Toyota Material Handling MidSouth partner to donate 5,000-pound-capacity pneumatic forklift at Concrete Industry Management’s annual charity auction.

Photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling MidSouth’s Forklift Donation Raises $40,000 for Higher Education

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2024 – Toyota Material Handling MidSouth, a full-service dealer for Toyota Material Handling, showcased its dedication to fostering the next generation of industry professionals by donating a 5,000-pound-capacity Toyota Core IC Pneumatic forklift to the Concrete Industry Management’s (CIM) annual charity auction on January 22.

The forklift’s winning bid of $40,000 significantly contributed to the auction’s total proceeds of $2.15 million, supporting CIM’s mission to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the concrete industry. Offered at five universities, CIM equips students with technical, communication and management expertise, preparing them for successful careers in a rapidly evolving industry. Proceeds from the auction are used to assist CIM in funding higher education programs that offer degrees in concrete industry management.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chang Robotics launches 'The Chang Robotics Fund' - A Seed Stage Venture Capital Fund targetting a $50M Raise to Specialize in Disruptive Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2,750 miles away from Silicon Valley, Matthew Chang, founder of Chang Robotics, today announced his next business venture: The Chang Robotics Fund. The Fund is targeting a $50M raise to address the numerous needs and market opportunities the Chang Robotics engineering team identified in their daily operations by investing in disruptive technologies designed to confront the industry's most urgent challenges—from labor shortages to energy efficiency to environmental remediation. By utilizing innovative intellectual property and the engineering and management expertise of Chang Robotics, the Fund seeks to scale its targeted innovations into impactful, transformative, and profitable businesses.

Global industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, face mounting pressures such as intensifying global competition, workforce constraints, escalating expenses, and the urgent need for environmental restoration. Tackling these issues demands a new paradigm of intelligent automation, energy efficiency, and sustainable innovation.

Keep ReadingShow less
