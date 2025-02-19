Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Announces UniCarriers® Forklifts’ Premier Club Winners for 2024

MARENGO, Ill. (Feb. 19, 2025) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, proudly announces the winners of its Premier Club Awards for2024. This prestigious program honors the top nine UniCarriers Forklifts dealers throughout the Americas who exemplify the brand’s commitment to excellence, performance and customer satisfaction.

Each year, Premier Club winners set the highest standards in dealership professionalism, consistently exceeding expectations in market performance, aftermarket parts sales, new equipment sales, and overall service quality. Their dedication to innovation and reliability continues to elevate the UniCarriers brand and inspire the entire dealer network.

“We take great pride in recognizing our Premier Club dealers, whose dedication and outstanding performance push the boundaries of excellence,” said Eric Gabriel, Vice President, Dealer Sales Americas, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Their relentless commitment to quality service and industry leadership plays a critical role in strengthening the UniCarriers Forklift brand and delivering superior solutions to our customers.”

The following nine dealers excelled in these fundamental areas and receivedthe respected status as a UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2024:

Montacargas Galeria – Nuevo Leon, MX

Select Equipment Sales - Buena Park, CA

To learn more about UniCarriers Forklift brand and its network of dealers, please visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logisticssolutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.