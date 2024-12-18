Hy-Tek Intralogistics releases Top Trends for 2025

Columbus, OH – December 18, 2024 – Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier provider of software, systems and services for supply chain automation technology, has released an episode of its popular podcast Automation Insider that looks at warehousing trends for 2025.
Automation Insider is a podcast created for people interested in what is new and what is successful in logistics and automation technology across a wide range of industries.
“Warehousing is evolving faster than ever,” said Hy-Tek Intralogistics Solutions Design Lead and Automation Insider Host Joe McGrath. “Technology is no longer just a support tool—it’s becoming the driving force behind how we handle inventory, meet customer demands and tackle challenges like sustainability. As we move toward 2025, staying ahead means embracing the trends shaping the future of logistics.”
From smarter warehouses powered by AI to green logistics initiatives, Hy-Tek takes a look at the top trends transforming warehousing and why they matter for your business.
To find out more about these trends, the newest episode is live now at https://hy-tek.com/automation-insider/
Fans of the podcast can contact show producer Amanda Powers at AutomationInsider@hy-tek.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show. You can also listen on Spotify, YouTube or Apple.
About Hy-Tek Intralogistics
Bringing unique solutions to material handling challenges, Hy-Tek is a leading end-to-end resource and automation technology integrator across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics and automotive that keep their supply chain moving seamlessly and efficiently.
Hy-Tek works with supply chain strategy and planning before integration and then leverages emerging technologies like the IntraOne® full stack software platform, robotics and traditional material handling automation to solve complex product and information flow inefficiencies. Through many hours of research, development and testing, Hy-Tek has created its Innovation Lab to present the future in motion and to show the new age of picking, transporting and storing of goods and equipment in real-time. With more than 425 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com