Averitt Promotes David Fussell to Vice President of Dedicated Sales

Averitt Promotes David Fussell to Vice President of Dedicated Sales
Dec 17, 2024
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has promoted David Fussell to vice president of dedicated sales, following the retirement of Walt Gray.

Fussell joined Averitt in 1991 and has held several key positions throughout his career. He served as a transportation sales specialist in Decatur and Nashville, later becoming service center director in Little Rock. In 2018, he transitioned to director of dedicated sales, working closely with Gray to expand the company’s dedicated accounts and deliver customized solutions to customers.

“David’s extensive experience and leadership have been instrumental in expanding our dedicated services,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “We look forward to seeing continued growth under his leadership in this role.” For more information about Averitt’s Dedicated solutions, visit Averitt.com/Dedicated.

About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including three Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a top ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.

