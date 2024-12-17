Averitt Promotes David Fussell to Vice President of Dedicated Sales

In tandem, the rise of e-commerce has accelerated delivery timelines, and warehouse inventory accuracy is more crucial than ever. Traditionally, staff across food and beverage, pharma and healthcare, health and beauty, and chemicals and technology have had to physically cycle count in harsh freezer environments, but now with Gather AI’s industry-first freezer and cold storage capability, drones do the counting, and employees can comfortably view the results from a dashboard away from the cold.

Gather AI computer vision technology enables drones to fly autonomously through warehouses with no GPS, WiFi, or infrastructure changes needed. The machine learning algorithm analyzes inventory pictures and reads and interprets far beyond the barcode including lot codes, text, expiration dates, case counts, and occupancy information. Warehouse operators can compare their real-time physical inventory with the warehouse management system (WMS) data. Gather AI’s solution scans 10X faster than traditional means in the freezer environment - up to 900 pallets per hour - and improves inventory accuracy by up to 70%. See more here.

Key benefits of this expansion into freezer and cold storage warehouses:

Reduce the time staff spends in challenging conditions

Ensure FIFO compliance to guarantee inventory freshness

Monitor inventory age and expiration dates to reduce waste

Prevent shrink and reduce mispicks, fulfillment delays, and partial shipments

Realize the full benefits of traceability and digital twin visualization

“Our automated solutions are designed to enhance both employee experience and operational efficiency, helping businesses achieve greater productivity in their facilities,” said Gather AI CEO & Co-Founder, Sankalp Arora, Ph.D. “Our commitment to building flexible, scalable technology has led to this industry-first: automated inventory monitoring in cold storage and freezer environments. With this technical challenge solved, we’re excited to support businesses in meeting heightened inventory counting and accuracy standards, while enabling employees to spend less time on manual tasks in these demanding conditions.”

Langham Logistics CEO, Cathy Langham says “We use business intelligence solutions like Gather AI to give our life sciences customers total inventory visibility, control, and compliance. After engaging Gather AI in 2022, we went from a 97% accuracy rate to over 99% accuracy. With the expansion into cold storage and freezer locations, we expect the same accuracy gains and up to 10X faster cycle counts. This will improve results for our clients and ultimately get product into the hands of people who need it most - quickly, accurately, and in peak condition.” Hear more about Langham Logistics’s experience with Gather AI here.

To learn more about the Gather AI solution, please visit www.gather.ai, and meet their team at industry conferences including Manifest, HumanX, ProMat, and others.

About Gather AI: Pittsburgh-based Gather AI is a market leader in supply chain AI to decrease the cost of inventory, improve productivity, and boost revenue. Gather AI was founded in 2017 by Carnegie Mellon University alumni Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., Daniel Maturana, Ph.D., and Geetesh Dubey. The Gather AI solution is currently deployed in warehouses across third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food & beverage, and air cargo at companies including GEODIS, Langham Logistics, NFI Industries, Barrett Distribution, Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), and more. Gather AI was named a 2024 CB Insights AI 100 company and received several other awards from trade media outlets in the past year. Gather AI is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners, Xplorer Capital, Dundee Venture Capital, Expa, Bling Capital, and XRC Ventures. To learn more about Gather AI, visit www.gather.ai and on YouTube and LinkedIn.