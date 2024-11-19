Averitt names Rich Egan vice president of international solutions

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt has appointed Rich Egan as the company’s new vice president of international solutions. Egan, who brings over 40 years of experience in the transportation industry and has specialized in international logistics since 1990, will assume the position held by the retiring Charlie McGee.

Since joining Averitt in 2019 as director of international solutions, Egan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s global logistics strategy. His expertise and commitment to service excellence have contributed significantly to Averitt’s growth in this sector. In his new role, Egan will lead the international solutions team and drive strategic initiatives to enhance Averitt's global logistics offerings.

“We’re excited to welcome Rich into this role,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “His extensive background in international logistics and proven leadership are invaluable as we continue expanding our global services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.” For more information about Averitt’s international services, visit Averitt.com/International.

About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including three Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a top ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.