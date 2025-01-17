Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Armlogi expands shipping capabilities with Amazon Shipping integration

Industry Press Room
By Industry Press RoomJan 17, 2025
Industry Press Room
See Full Bio

WALNUT, CA, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the integration of Amazon Shipping into its suite of shipping solutions. This new addition is expected to enhance Armlogi’s shipping capabilities, providing customers with more efficient and cost-effective options for parcel delivery.

Since its launch last week, Amazon Shipping has already enabled Armlogi to handle thousands of parcels daily. This service supports Armlogi’s commitment to offering versatile, reliable logistics solutions by ensuring timely pickup and delivery for a broad range of customer needs. Amazon Shipping is particularly noted for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to optimize their shipping and distribution strategies.

“The adoption of Amazon Shipping marks a significant enhancement in our logistics operations,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi. “This service is expected to allow us to expand our shipping capabilities and provide our customers with additional low-cost, reliable shipping options. It’s an essential part of our strategy to continually adopt innovations that enhance service quality and operational efficiency.”

This new shipping channel is expected to improve customer satisfaction by providing more flexible delivery options and maintaining the reliability that Armlogi's clients have come to expect. The Company anticipates this enhancement will support ongoing growth and strengthen its position as a leader in the logistics sector.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Industry Press RoomSC Services
armlogi holding corp.amazon shippingsupply chain services
Industry Press RoomSC Services
armlogi holding corp.amazon shippingsupply chain services

The Latest

warehouse robot in racks
Robotic Picking and Loading

Symbotic buys Walmart’s robotics arm to develop its in-store e-commerce centers

autonomous tugger vehicle
Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers

Cyngn delivers autonomous tuggers to wheel maker COATS

More Stories

a headshot of Bill Pedriana at Noblelift
Photo courtesy of Noblelift

NOBLELIFT North America welcomes Bill Pedriana as newpresident

Des Plaines, Illinois – January 7, 2025: NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in lithium-iron material handling technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Pedriana as its new President. With nearly four decades of experience in the material handling industry, Pedriana is poised to lead NOBLELIFT North America into a new era of innovation, growth, and customer-centric success.

Bill Pedriana served as Chief Marketing Officer at Big Joe Forklifts, where his visionary leadership helped rebuild the brand, develop groundbreaking products (including the Joey series of access vehicles and their cobot pallet truck concept), and execute comprehensive sales and marketing strategies. For 14 years, Pedriana played an instrumental role in achieving an extraordinary 14x growth in sales and helping to drive the global expansion of Big Joe’s parent company, EP Equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Loren Swakow of Noblelift

Loren Swakow announces retirement as managing director of NOBLELIFT North America

Des Plaines, Illinois – Loren Swakow, Managing Director of NOBLELIFT North America, has announced his retirement effective January 31st, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of unprecedented growth, innovation, and strong relationships built over nearly a decade at the helm of the company.

Swakow joined NOBLELIFT in October 2016, tasked with the challenge of bringing an unknown brand into the highly competitive American market. At the time, NOBLELIFT had no dealer network and minimal brand recognition. Over the course of eight years, Swakow's strategic leadership and expertise have led to remarkable success, driving average annual growth of 43%. Today, NOBLELIFT is supported by a professional dealer network spanning the entire country, with sales growth consistently outpacing the industry, a true testament to Swakow’s vision and determination.

Keep ReadingShow less
a family shops in a grocery store using a smart trolley
Photo courtesy of Instacart

Australian supermarket chain rolls out AI-powered grocery carts

Grocery shoppers in Australia will soon be able to zip in and out of the store in record time, bypassing the lines for cashiers or self-checkout kiosks altogether. They can just walk in, make their selections, and walk out with their bags in hand.

The secret to this express shopping experience is the “Caper Cart,” an AI (artificial intelligence)-powered smart trolley from San Francisco-based Instacart. In its first deployment in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the system is being tested by Coles Supermarkets, a food and beverage retailer with more than 1,800 grocery and liquor stores throughout the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
a women in an office watching a delivery of boxes

How green is your glue?

If you’re looking to make the packaging process more eco-friendly, the obvious place to start is with the box itself. And that’s exactly what Salt Lake City-based Packsize did when it made its initial foray into sustainable packaging back in 2002. That year, the company launched its first product, an innovative on-demand packaging system designed to reduce cardboard waste (and the need for filler material) by creating a right-sized box for each shipment.

Now the company is ready for the next step: greening up the glue.

Keep ReadingShow less

​OPEX® Sure Sort® X with Xtract™ Warehouse Automation System Is Named a Finalist in the New Equipment Digest NED Innovation Awards

MOORESTOWN, NJ (December 18, 2024) OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has been selected as a finalist in the 2024 NED (New Equipment Digest) Innovation Awards, which celebrates innovations in industrial technology, tools, and equipment that empower businesses to work faster, better, and more cost-effectively.

OPEX Sure Sort® X with Xtract™, a high-speed automated sortation and order retrieval system, was recognized in the NED Innovation Awards Automation category.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.