Google matched Open AI’s generative AI market share in 2024

Google’s Meta AI caught up to reigning champ Open AI’s ChatGPT market share in the generative AI sector in 2024, according to data from AltIndex, a San Francisco-based investment data provider.

The change comes as the past two years have seen an explosion in GenAI tools, with new players entering the market almost daily, fueling a highly competitive landscape, the firm said. Against that backdrop, Meta AI's market share in the United States, the world's largest AI market, jumped to 31% in 2024, matching ChatGPT's share for the first time.

The data came from a Statista Consumer Insights survey which showed that Meta AI's market share in the U.S. practically doubled year-over-year, rising from 16% in 2023 to 31% in 2024. This growth far outpaced that of ChatGPT, whose share rose modestly from 26% to 31%, reflecting a 5% increase.

After the top two, Google's Gemini increased its market share from 13% to 27% year-over-year, positioning it as the third-largest player in the U.S market. Microsoft Copilot, the fourth most-used AI tool in the United States, follows with a 14% share, while Snapchat My AI and Microsoft Bing AI each hold a 12% share, and Adobe Firefly has 7%.



Several factors explain Meta AI's remarkable growth in the U.S, the report said. Its seamless integration into Meta's platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp offers users strong accessibility. Also, Meta's AI tools, designed for content creation, business marketing, and customer service, have been fine-tuned to deliver highly personalized and engaging interactions, AltIndex.com said.

Looking at the future, competition in the GenAI space is set to heat up even further next year after Apple entered the market in late 2024. With its huge installed base of devices and loyal customer base, the tech giant has the potential to shake things up and dramatically reshape the AI landscape in 2025, the report found.



