German 3PL Arvato will acquire ATC Computer Transport & Logistics

Buying Irish firm will build capabilities to serve rapidly expanding data center services market, partners say.

diagram of data center services
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 26, 2024
German third party logistics provider (3PL) Arvato has agreed to acquire ATC Computer Transport & Logistics, an Irish company that provides specialized transport, logistics, and technical services for hyperscale data center operators, high-tech freight forwarders, and original equipment manufacturers, the company said today.

The acquisition aims to unlock new opportunities in the rapidly expanding data center services market by combining the complementary strengths of both companies.

According to Arvato, the merger will create a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the entire data center lifecycle. ATC Computer Transport & Logistics brings a robust European network covering the major data center hubs, while Arvato expands this through its extensive global footprint.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

