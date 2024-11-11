Skip to content
GEODIS and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics
Videos

GEODIS and Bastian Solutions: Transforming the Future of Logistics

Duration: 0:07:58

Release Date: May 17, 2024

GEODIS, a leading third-party logistics provider, partnered with Bastian Solutions to develop one of the most advanced order fulfillment and distribution centers, serving clients worldwide. Bringing high throughput multi-channel flexibility to Maurices, a women's clothing retailer, this facility ships directly to consumers, replenishes stores, and fulfills buy-online-pick-up in store orders.

  • 404,000 sq. ft. advanced fulfillment facility
  • 60,000 sq. ft. highest throughput AutoStore system ever built
  • 5 Bastian Solutions SmartPick robotic piece picking stations working alongside 29 associate workstations

Simple. Smart. Strategic.
Videos

Optimize Your Warehouse Operations with Storage Solutions – Powered by Jungheinrich

Storage Solutions Inc. (SSI) is a team of warehouse and automation design experts, dedicated to supporting distribution and fulfillment operations across North America and beyond. Powered by intralogistics leader Jungheinrich, we bring a commonsense approach to developing and designing solutions tailored to your needs — whether you're launching a new facility, adapting to changing demand, or relocating operations. Connect with one of our experts today to explore your options.

Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Doug Schuchart of Beckhoff on integrated controls systems for AMRs

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are among the most impactful technologies currently being deployed in distribution and manufacturing facilities. Their popularity is a result of these robots being easy to deploy, scale, and operate in a cost-effective manner. But there is more to the robot than what can be seen from the outside. Taking a look under the hood, we discover the control systems and navigation components that allow the robots to function dependably and repeatably. Doug Schuchart, global intralogistics industry manager at Beckhoff discusses how PLCs, navigation systems, safety systems, and artificial intelligence capabilities are best deployed when combined into a single piece of controls hardware.

Anisa Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Narvar
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Anisa Kumar of Narvar on preventing fraudulent retail returns

Returns make up nearly 20 percent of all retail purchases and they cost retailers some $800 billion a year. Beyond the legitimate returns, a large portion of what customers send back is fraudulent. Half of consumers admit to making a fraudulent return at some point. What can be done to reduce the numbers of overall returns — and also identify fraudulent returns before the credit is issued? Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar and a retail expert, offers some practical tactics for countering fraud.

Person driving Jungheinrich stand-up lift truck in warehouse
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

Experience Unmatched Comfort, Efficiency, and Reliability with Jungheinrich®

The powerful and efficient ETG Stand-Up Counterbalanced features broader versatility and up to 36% higher lift speeds. These lift trucks are designed for maximum performance and efficiency for moving on and off the truck, shuttling goods, loading and unloading trailers or moving large loads in tight spaces from dock to stock.

Join Bastian Solutions at Pack Expo 2024

The world of automation is more complicated than ever before. Creating a foundation for long-term resilience relies on adaptable automation, but automation alone isn’t enough. From consulting, design, and installation to long-term support, Bastian’s team is here to guide your automation journey. We'll help you overcome business challenges to meet objectives now and in the future.

Join Bastian Solutions at Pack Expo in Chicago, IL on November 3 - 6 at McCormick Place, stop by booth LU-8126 and speak to our experts. We look forward to helping you find cost-effective and easy to deploy automation solutions that can improve your warehouse and manufacturing processes.

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

Videos

Videos

Videos

Videos

Videos

Videos

DCV-TV 3: Webcasts

Videos

Videos

Videos

Videos

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business

