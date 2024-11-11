Geekplus opens innovation center in Atlanta facility

Mobile robot and logistics solution provider Geekplus has opened an Innovation Center in its 40,000-square-foot facility outside of Atlanta, saying the facility allows visitors to experience the company’s approach to warehouse automation and its suite of goods-to-person robot offerings.
According to Geekplus, the new center presents its one-stop shop approach to order fulfillment automation by showcasing three mobile robot solutions. Options include its Shelf-to-Person solution, Pallet-to-Person system, and Tote-to-Person solution, in addition to its Vertical Sorting Wall and PopPick product.
Goods-to-Person mobile robot warehouse automation can reduce fulfillment errors and increase picking speed, while also serving as employee recruitment and retention tools, the company says. Th technology replaces the inefficient and undesirable job of manual picking, letting associates work at a picking station where the goods are automatically shuttled to them, instead of spending their time walking through a cavernous warehouse to locate and collect the required products.
“In North America, the majority of our customers are in the retail and apparel industries, but that includes everyone from a consumer brand founded in the 19th Century to a third-party logistics provider working with numerous retailers in the same facility,” Rick DeFiesta, the company’s executive vice president of sales and solutions, said in a release. “Among those customers also are other companies that looked to a reliable, stable robotics partner to revolutionize their order fulfillment operations due to the staggering demands created by ballooning e-commerce sales.”