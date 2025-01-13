Companies need to plan for top five supply chain risks of 2025

The five most likely supply chain events that will impact business operations this year include climate change/weather, geopolitical instability, cybercrime, rare metals/minerals, and the crackdown on forced labor, according to a report from supply chain risk analytics provider Everstream Analytics.

“The past year has been unprecedented, with extreme weather events, heightened geopolitical tension and cybercrime destabilizing supply chains throughout the world. Navigating this year’s looming risks to build a secure supply network has never been more critical,” Corey Rhodes, CEO of Everstream Analytics, said in the firm’s “2025 Annual Risk Report.”

“While some risks are unavoidable, early notice and swift action through a combination of planning, deep monitoring, and mitigation can save inventory and lives in 2025,” Rhodes said.

In its report, Everstream ranked the five categories by a “risk score metric” to help global supply chain leaders prioritize planning and mitigation efforts for coping with them. They include: