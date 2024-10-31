Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

FedEx picks Nimble for fulfillment automation

Parcel giant to invest in startup’s robots and AI, then roll them out to its network.

nimble smart robots for fedex
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 31, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Parcel giant FedEx Corp. is automating its fulfillment flows by investing in the AI robotics and autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology firm Nimble, and announcing plans to use the San Francisco-based startup’s tech in its own returns network.

The size of FedEx’s investment wasn’t disclosed, but the company was the lead investor of Nimble’s $106 million “series C” funding round, announced last week. The round was co-led by existing shareholder Cedar Pine LLC.

The move is significant because FedEx Supply Chain operates at a large scale, running more than 130 warehouse and fulfillment operations in North America and processing 475 million returns annually. According to FedEx, the “strategic alliance” will help to scale up FedEx Fulfillment with Nimble’s “fully autonomous 3PL model.”

“Our strategic alliance and financial investment with Nimble expands our footprint in the e-commerce space, helping to further scale our FedEx Fulfillment offering across North America,” Scott Temple, president, FedEx Supply Chain, said in a release. “Nimble’s cutting-edge AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment systems will help FedEx streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for our customers.”

According to Nimble founder and CEO Simon Kalouche, the collaboration will help enable FedEx to leverage Nimble’s “fast and cost-effective” fulfillment centers, powered by its intelligent general purpose warehouse robots and AI technology.

Nimble says that more than 90% of warehouses today still operate manually with minimal or no robotics, and even those automated warehouses use robots with limited intelligence that are restricted to just a few warehouse functions—primarily storage and retrieval. In contrast, Nimble says its “intelligent general-purpose warehouse robot” is capable of performing all core fulfillment functions including storage and retrieval, picking, packing, and sorting.

ArticleOrder Fulfillment & PackingEditorialMaterial Handling
fedexnimble
ArticleOrder Fulfillment & PackingEditorialMaterial Handling
fedexnimble

The Latest

Featured

Logistics gives back: October 2024

siemens logistics airport buggage
Airports & Infrastructure

Vanderlande to acquire Siemens Logistics for $325 million

Article

Resilience is a daily fight

More Stories

AI tops digital supply chain investment priorities

AI tops digital supply chain investment priorities

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) is a top priority for supply chain leaders as they develop their organization’s technology roadmap, according to data from research and consulting firm Gartner.

AI—including machine learning—and Generative AI (GenAI) ranked as the top two priorities for digital supply chain investments globally among more than 400 supply chain leaders surveyed earlier this year. But key differences apply regionally and by job responsibility, according to the research.

Keep ReadingShow less
voting stickers for election results analysis

Report: Manufacturing leaders should think beyond November election

U.S. manufacturing leaders should think beyond November and focus on responsiveness for building long-term success regardless of who occupies the Oval Office in 2025, according to a report from Propel Software about uncertainty on business conditions as the presidential election approaches.

Regardless of the elected administration, the future likely holds significant changes for trade, taxes, and regulatory compliance. As a result, it’s crucial that U.S. businesses avoid making decisions contingent on election outcomes, and instead focus on resilience, agility, and growth, according to California-based Propel, which provides a product value management (PVM) platform for manufacturing, medical device, and consumer electronics industries.

Keep ReadingShow less
shopper survey peak 2024 rakuten

Rakuten: shoppers do not plan to increase their 2024 holiday spend

An overwhelming majority (81%) of shoppers do not plan to increase their holiday spend this year over last year, revealing a significant disconnect between retail marketers and shoppers in the weeks before peak season, according to online shopping platform provider Rakuten.

That result flies in the face of high confidence levels from retailers who have been delaying their marketing spend, as 79% of marketers are optimistic they will reach holiday sales objectives, and 65% are timing their spend as late as November.

Keep ReadingShow less
autonomous forklift from third wave automation

Third Wave Automation gains $27 million backing for its autonomous forklifts

The autonomous high-reach forklift maker Third Wave Automation plans to expand its manufacturing and support future technology development following a $27 million round of financing led by Toyota’s growth fund, the firm said today.

The “series C” round was led by Toyota division Woven Capital, with additional participation from Innovation Endeavors, Norwest Venture Partners, and Qualcomm Ventures. It brings California-based Third Wave to $97 million in total capital raised.

Keep ReadingShow less

Software firm launches initiative to advance women in supply chain tech

Women in supply chain tech don’t always have it easy. That’s particularly true when it comes to building a career in the male-dominated field, where they may face gender bias, limited advancement opportunities, and a lack of mentorship and support.

In a bid to address the problem, the Dallas-based AI (artificial intelligence) software platform provider o9 has launched a professional community that aims to promote gender equality within the supply chain and digital tech industries. Named after Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom, strategy, and mentorship, thegroup is open to all women who work in the supply chain and digital technology sectors, and hold leadership roles within their organizations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.