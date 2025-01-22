Skip to content
Webinar

Unlocking Operational Adaptability through Automation

Thursday, January 30, 2025
2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST
Register Now

In an era of rapid change and evolving market demands, organizations face increasing pressure to adapt quickly and effectively. Unlocking operational adaptability through automation is not just a competitive advantage—it's a necessity. Join Ocado Intelligent Automation and Legend Valve January 30th at 2:00PM EST for "Unlocking Operational Adaptability through Automation."

Larry Emmert, VP of Operations at Legend Valve, and Royanna Chappell, VP of Business Development at Ocado Intelligent Automation, will explore how implementing automation serves as a powerful catalyst for adaptability, enabling businesses to respond to dynamic conditions, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth.

Through real-world examples and actionable insights, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how to increase operations adaptability and achieve long-term success.

Speakers

Royanna Chappell
Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group
Larry Emmert
Vice President of Operations
Legend Valve 		David Maloney
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Sponsored by

Ocado

