Webinar
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The New Warehouse Workforce: Navigating Automation, Augmentation, and Labor Planning
2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST
Today, warehouse leaders face complicated challenges, including high customer expectations, fierce market competition, and a persistent labor shortage. Some decision-makers are focusing on empowering their workers and improving their processes to stay ahead of the competition.
Some are also adopting cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning to optimize operations and increase efficiency.
In this webinar, we'll explore the findings of Zebra's Warehouse Vision Study and look at the trends that are empowering workers to achieve new levels of precision and productivity.
Key points we'll cover include:
- Pivoting to tech amid ongoing labor challenges
- Managing an efficient, human-centric warehouse
- Peering into the future of warehouse automation
Speakers
Andre Luecht
Global strategy lead for Transport, Logistics and Warehouse
Zebra Technologies, Inc.
Host: Ben Ames
Senior Editor
DC Velocity
Sponsored by