Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Webinar

The New Warehouse Workforce: Navigating Automation, Augmentation, and Labor Planning

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST

Register Now

Today, warehouse leaders face complicated challenges, including high customer expectations, fierce market competition, and a persistent labor shortage. Some decision-makers are focusing on empowering their workers and improving their processes to stay ahead of the competition.

Some are also adopting cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning to optimize operations and increase efficiency.

In this webinar, we'll explore the findings of Zebra's Warehouse Vision Study and look at the trends that are empowering workers to achieve new levels of precision and productivity.

Key points we'll cover include:

  • Pivoting to tech amid ongoing labor challenges
  • Managing an efficient, human-centric warehouse
  • Peering into the future of warehouse automation

Register Now

Speakers

Andre Luecht
Andre Luecht
Global strategy lead for Transport, Logistics and Warehouse
Zebra Technologies, Inc. 		Ben Ames
Host: Ben Ames
Senior Editor
DC Velocity

Sponsored by

Zebra

The Latest

fuel cell truck EPA port grants
Article

EPA awards $3 billion through Clean Ports Program

outrider electric yard trucks
Article

Outrider scales up expansion with $62 million investment

intermodal operations
Article

Tennessee waltzes off with top prize at IANA case study competition

Copyright ©2024.