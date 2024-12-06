Finding a Paccurate Automation Solution

Thursday, December 19, 2024

2:00 PM EST/ 11:00 AM PST

Register Now

Finding the right cost-saving solution can be challenging. What changes can you make in order to maximize efficiency and drive revenue?

Start with your packaging. Discover how Paccurate's intelligent software platform is transforming the shipping industry by optimizing packing decisions for customers.

Greg Walls, VP of Revenue at Paccurate and Royanna Chappell, VP of Business Development at OIA will discuss the future of shipping and how customers are using Paccurate to streamline the packaging process by minimizing wasted space to achieve a well-rounded, cost-effective solution.

Join us to learn how collaborative software and warehouse automation solutions can drive operational excellence and help your business stay competitive in the ever-evolving landscape of warehouse automation.

Register Now

Speakers:



Greg Walls

Vice President of Revenue

Paccurate

Royanna Chappell

VP of Strategic Accounts

6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Sponsored by