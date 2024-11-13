Thursday, November 21, 2024 2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST

The market is expanding quickly, and with a rapidly growing base of customers, each-picking facilities must consider solutions that drive efficiency, reduce labor, and optimize operations. Considering complimentary solutions is one way to take advantage of automating your fulfilment operations.

Join Ocado Intelligent Automation and White Systems for "Elevating Efficiency with VLMS & ASRS technologies" to learn about how you can revolutionize your operations with automated vertical storage and ASRS technologies.

Dustin Walker, VP & General Manager at White Systems and Royanna Chappell, VP of business development at OIA, will discuss how the deployment of VLMS and ASRS technologies can optimize your storage space, increase order picking accuracy, and overall efficiency.

Choosing the right automation fit for your fulfilment operations can be daunting, in this webcast attendees will learn how customization of these revolutionary technologies can be custom built to fit your each-picking needs and operational requirements.

Dustin Walker

Executive Account Manager

White Systems

Royanna Chappell

VP of Strategic Accounts

6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

