Automation Directions: Transforming Supply Chain

Thursday, February 27, 2025
2:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT
Register Now

Ocado Intelligent Automation is passionate about maximizing operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and enhancing overall performance through fulfillment automation solutions.

To achieve these results, OIA often collaborates with leading consultants and systems experts.

Join us for "Automation Directions: Transforming Supply Chain," a thought-provoking panel discussion among some of the industry's most esteemed leaders – Sedlak Management Consultants, Longbow Advantage, Tompkins Solutions, and ThruPut Partners.

The conversation will delve into innovative strategies and technologies poised to reshape supply chain operations.

Attendees will:

  • Gain fresh insights on transformative strategies to drive lasting organizational change
  • Enhance their expertise in strategic planning and preparation for supply chain success
  • Learn how to navigate challenges and seize investment opportunities in 2025 and beyond

Speakers:

Royanna Chappell
Moderator: Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group 		David Teeple
David Teeple
Director, Client Services
Sedlak Supply Chain Consultants 		Pete Smitsdorff
Pete Smitsdorff
Channel Sales Executive
Longbow Advantage
Tony Del Cid
Tony Del Cid
Director Partner Solutions
Tompkins Solutions 		Kevin Hume
Kevin Hume
Co-Founder
Thru-Put Partners 		David Maloney
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Sponsored by

Ocado

