Webinar
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Automation Directions: Transforming Supply Chain
Thursday, February 27, 2025
2:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT
Register Now
Ocado Intelligent Automation is passionate about maximizing operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and enhancing overall performance through fulfillment automation solutions.
To achieve these results, OIA often collaborates with leading consultants and systems experts.
Join us for "Automation Directions: Transforming Supply Chain," a thought-provoking panel discussion among some of the industry's most esteemed leaders – Sedlak Management Consultants, Longbow Advantage, Tompkins Solutions, and ThruPut Partners.
The conversation will delve into innovative strategies and technologies poised to reshape supply chain operations.
Attendees will:
- Gain fresh insights on transformative strategies to drive lasting organizational change
- Enhance their expertise in strategic planning and preparation for supply chain success
- Learn how to navigate challenges and seize investment opportunities in 2025 and beyond
Speakers:
Moderator: Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group
David Teeple
Director, Client Services
Sedlak Supply Chain Consultants
Pete Smitsdorff
Channel Sales Executive
Longbow Advantage
Tony Del Cid
Director Partner Solutions
Tompkins Solutions
Kevin Hume
Co-Founder
Thru-Put Partners
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange
Sponsored by