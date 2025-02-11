Thursday, February 27, 2025

2:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT

Register Now

Ocado Intelligent Automation is passionate about maximizing operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and enhancing overall performance through fulfillment automation solutions.

To achieve these results, OIA often collaborates with leading consultants and systems experts.

Join us for "Automation Directions: Transforming Supply Chain," a thought-provoking panel discussion among some of the industry's most esteemed leaders – Sedlak Management Consultants, Longbow Advantage, Tompkins Solutions, and ThruPut Partners.

The conversation will delve into innovative strategies and technologies poised to reshape supply chain operations.

Attendees will:

Gain fresh insights on transformative strategies to drive lasting organizational change

Enhance their expertise in strategic planning and preparation for supply chain success

Learn how to navigate challenges and seize investment opportunities in 2025 and beyond

Speakers:



Moderator: Royanna Chappell

VP of Strategic Accounts

6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group

David Teeple

Director, Client Services

Sedlak Supply Chain Consultants

Pete Smitsdorff

Channel Sales Executive

Longbow Advantage

Tony Del Cid

Director Partner Solutions

Tompkins Solutions

Kevin Hume

Co-Founder

Thru-Put Partners

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Sponsored by