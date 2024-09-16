Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses

“Supply Chain Resilience Cooperation Group” will feature an early warning system for telecommunications operations, undersea fiberoptic cables.

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 16, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The U.S., U.K., and Australia will strengthen supply chain resiliency by sharing data and taking joint actions under the terms of a pact signed last week, the three nations said.

The agreement creates a “Supply Chain Resilience Cooperation Group” designed to build resilience in priority supply chains and to enhance the members’ mutual ability to identify and address risks, threats, and disruptions, according to the U.K.’s Department for Business and Trade.

One of the top priorities for the new group is developing an early warning pilot focused on the telecommunications supply chain, which is essential for the three countries’ global, digitized economies, they said. By identifying and monitoring disruption risks to the telecommunications supply chain, this pilot will enhance all three countries’ knowledge of relevant vulnerabilities, criticality, and residual risks. It will also develop procedures for sharing this information and responding cooperatively to disruptions.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the group chose that sector because telecommunications infrastructure is vital to the distribution of public safety information, emergency services, and the day to day lives of many citizens. For example, undersea fiberoptic cables carry over 95% of transoceanic data traffic without which smartphones, financial networks, and communications systems would cease to function reliably.

“The resilience of our critical supply chains is a homeland security and economic security imperative,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a release. “Collaboration with international partners allows us to anticipate and mitigate disruptions before they occur. Our new U.S.-U.K.-Australia Supply Chain Resilience Cooperation Group will help ensure that our communities continue to have the essential goods and services they need, when they need them.”

ArticleEditorialTech & InfrastructureSC Services
u.s. department of homeland security
ArticleEditorialTech & InfrastructureSC Services
u.s. department of homeland security

The Latest

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target
Featured

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target

retail workers fulfilling orders
Featured

NRF: Retail sales continued to grow in August

Forklift made of grass
Featured

California forges ahead with zero-emission forklift rule

More Stories

MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

A new survey finds a disconnect in organizations’ approach to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), as specialists call for greater focus than executives are providing, according to a report from Verusen, a provider of inventory optimization software.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the 250 procurement and operations leaders surveyed think MRO procurement/operations should be treated as a strategic initiative for continuous improvement and a potential innovation source. However, just over half (58%) of respondents note that MRO procurement/operations are treated as strategic organizational initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”

Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help users build “smart and responsive supply chains” by increasing workforce productivity, expanding visibility, accelerating processes, and prioritizing the next best action to drive results, according to business software vendor Oracle.

To help reach that goal, the Texas company last week released software upgrades including user experience (UX) enhancements to its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) suite.

Keep ReadingShow less
U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

Nearly one-third of American consumers have increased their secondhand purchases in the past year, revealing a jump in “recommerce” according to a buyer survey from ShipStation, a provider of web-based shipping and order fulfillment solutions.

The number comes from a survey of 500 U.S. consumers showing that nearly one in four (23%) Americans lack confidence in making purchases over $200 in the next six months. Due to economic uncertainty, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to save money without sacrificing quality or style, the research found.

Keep ReadingShow less
CMA CGM offers awards for top startups

CMA CGM offers awards for top startups

Some of the the most promising startup firms in maritime transport, logistics, and media will soon be named in an international competition launched today by maritime freight carrier CMA CGM.

Entrepreneurs worldwide in those three sectors have until October 15 to apply via CMA CGM’s ZEBOX website. Winners will receive funding, media exposure through CMA Media, tailored support, and collaboration opportunities with the CMA CGM Group on strategic projects.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyster: What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

  • Who the program applies to
  • How the program is administered
  • What compliance officers look for during inspections
  • How operations can prepare

Download now

Copyright ©2024.