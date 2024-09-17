TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target

Truckload freight is the primary target of fraud in the transportation sector, according to a report from third party logistics (3PL) trade group the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

Based on a survey of 200 TIA members representing the diversity of the industry, 98% of respondents identified truckload as their most vulnerable mode. And those thieves are in search of three most commonly stolen goods—electronics, solar panels, and household goods—due to their high value and ease of resale.



Criminals commit those crimes through a variety of methods. The survey highlighted eight fraud types, including spoofing, unlawful brokerage scams, fictitious pickups, phishing, identity theft, email/virus, inbound phone calls, and text messages.

Stopping those thefts demands extra work from companies in the sector, as nearly 1 in 5 respondents indicated that they spend an entire day each quarter on fraud prevention, while 16% reported spending more than 4 hours a day, and 34% said they dedicate more than 2 hours a day to these efforts. This considerable time investment in monitoring, verifying, and responding to fraudulent activities diverts attention from other essential business operations, affecting overall productivity and increasing operational costs, TIA said.

In response, Alexandria, Virginia-based TIA also examined the critical steps the industry must take to protect itself from fraud schemes. "We are an industry under siege right now and we are not getting the support from government and law enforcement authorities to help us combat this scourge on the supply chain," Anne Reinke, president & CEO of TIA, said in a release. "When people think of fraud in the supply chain, they only see what is happening to a business, they are not seeing the trickle-down effect to consumers and economy. Fraud is a multimillion-dollar problem that needs to be addressed today."