Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Report: Supply chain redesigns should focus on balance, speed, and strength

Gartner research reveals the pitfalls of common approaches to supply chain reorganization, lists three major mistakes organizations make.

Report: Supply chain redesigns should focus on balance, speed, and strength
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 10, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Many chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) are focused on reorganizing their supply chains in today’s business climate—but as they do so, they should be careful to avoid common pitfalls that can derail their efforts.

That’s according to recent research from Gartner that identifies critical organizational design mistakes that will prevent supply chain leaders from delivering on business goals.

“Supply chain reorganization is high up on CSCOs’ agendas, yet many are unclear about how organization design outcomes link to business goals,” according to Alan O'Keeffe, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice.

The research revealed that the most successful projects radically redesign supply chain structure based on distinct organizational needs “while prioritizing balance, strength, and speed as key business objectives.”

“Our findings reveal that the leaders who achieved success took a more radical approach to redesigning their supply chain organizations, resulting in the ability to deliver on new and transformational operating models,” O’Keefe said in a statement announcing the findings.

The research was based on a series of interviews with supply chain leaders as well as data gathered from Gartner clients. It revealed that successful organizations assigned responsibilities to reporting lines in radically diverse ways, and that they focused on the unique characteristics of their business to design supply chain organizations that were tailored to meet their needs.

“The commonality between successful organizations is that their leaders intentionally prioritized the organizational goals of balance, strength and speed into their design process,” said O’Keeffe. “In doing so, they sidestepped the most common pitfalls in supply chain reorganization design.”

The three most common errors, according to Gartner, are:

Mistake 1: The “either/or” approach

Unbalanced organizational structures result in delays, gaps in performance, and confusion about responsibility. This often stems from a binary choice between centralized and decentralized models. Such an approach limits design possibilities and can lead to organizational power struggles, with teams feeling overwhelmed and misaligned.

Successful CSCOs recognize balance as a critical outcome. They employ both integration (combining activities under one team structure) and differentiation (empowering multiple units to conduct activities in unique ways). This granular approach ensures that decisions, expertise, and resources are allocated optimally to serve diverse customer needs while maintaining internally coherent operating models.

Mistake 2: Debilitating headcount reduction

Reducing headcount as a primary goal of reorganization can undermine long-term organizational capability. This approach often leads to a focus on short-term cost savings at the expense of losing critical talent and expertise, which are essential for driving future success.

Instead, CSCOs should focus on understanding what capabilities will make the organization strong in the short, medium, and long term. They should also prioritize the development and leveraging of people capabilities, social networks, and autonomy. This approach not only enhances organizational effectiveness but also ensures that the organization is ready to meet future challenges.

Mistake 3: The copy/paste approach

Copying organizational designs from other companies without considering enterprise-specific variations can slow decision-making and hinder organizational effectiveness. Each organization has unique characteristics that must be factored into its design.

CSCOs who successfully redesign their organizations make speed an explicit outcome by assigning and clarifying authority and expertise to remove elements that slow decision-making speed. This involves:

  • Designing structures that enable rapid response to customer needs;
  • Streamlining internal decision-making processes;
  • And differentiating between operational execution and transformation efforts.

The research for the report was based in part on qualitative interviews conducted between February and June 2024 with supply chain leaders from organizations that had undergone organizational redesign, according to Gartner. Insights were drawn from those who had successfully completed a radical reorganization, defined as a shift that enabled organizations to deliver on new activities and operating models that better met the needs of the business. The researchers also drew on more than 1,200 inquiries with clients conducted between July 2022 and June 2024 for the report.

ArticleEditorial
design processsupply chain strategygartnersupply chain
ArticleEditorial
design processsupply chain strategygartnersupply chain

The Latest

forklift moves pallet in a warehouse
Internal Movement

Global forklift sales sputter as European economy struggles

cover of report on electrical efficiency
Green Logistics

ABI: Push to drop fossil fuels also needs better electric efficiency

colleagues using laptop in a warehouse
Labor

Study: Supply chain firms are not hiring enough tech experts

graphic showing different AI platforms
Artificial Intelligence

Survey shows why AI deployments get stuck in planning stages

More Stories

Port of Oakland's artificial island for storm surge protection
Photo courtesy of Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland makes “islands of opportunity”

Like seaports everywhere, California’s Port of Oakland has long been planning for the impacts of rising sea levels caused by climate change. After all, as King Canute of medieval legend proved, no one has the power to hold back the tides.

But in Oakland’s case, port leaders have been looking beyond the hard-edged urban breakwater structures normally used for calming waves and rising waters. Instead, for the past five years, the port has been testing an artificial “island” that it describes as a prototype for an “ecologically productive” floating breakwater.

Keep ReadingShow less
cybersecurity illustration

Freight scams go cyber

When it comes to the challenges facing the trucking industry, the standard litany goes something like this: driver turnover, diesel prices … and freight scams.

Freight scams have always been there, of course. Thieves will naturally flock to a sector that handles 80,000-pound loads of merchandise conveniently packed into 18-wheelers that are sometimes left alone in a freight yard for the weekend or parked overnight along a lonely stretch of highway.

Keep ReadingShow less
photo of generic robots working on an assembly line

ABI forecast: Mobile robot shipments to jump 5x by 2030

The number of shipments of mobile robots will rise from 547,000 units in 2023 to 2.79 million by 2030, as customers expand applications from the current typical use case in warehousing and logistics to new tasks in manufacturing, last-mile delivery, agriculture, and healthcare, according to a report from technology analyst firm ABI.

That steep expansion would add up to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% by units, and CAGR of 23.6% by revenue, as sales are forecasted to rise from $18 billion to $124 billion by 2030.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI generated drawing of a dinosaur in a teacup

Amazon to release new generation of AI models in 2025

Logistics and e-commerce giant Amazon says it will release a new collection of AI tools in 2025 that could “simplify the lives of shoppers, sellers, advertisers, enterprises, and everyone in between.”

The launch is based on “Amazon Nova,” the company’s new generation of foundation models, the company said in a blog post. Data scientists use foundation models (FMs) to develop machine learning (ML) platforms more quickly than starting from scratch, allowing them to create artificial intelligence applications capable of performing a wide variety of general tasks, since they were trained on a broad spectrum of generalized data, Amazon says.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of imports to US ports

U.S. retailers spooked by twin threats of port strike, Trump tariffs

Retailers are under pressure from threats on two fronts heading into January as they frontload cargo imports in a bid to avoid the potential pain of a resumed East and Gulf coast dockworker strike and of broad tariffs being proposed by the incoming Trump administration, according to a report from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates.

The report forecasts that the nation’s major container ports are expected to see a continued surge in imports through next spring, as importers rush to beat the impact of a container port strike as soon as January 15 and of tariff hikes as soon as January 20, researchers said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.