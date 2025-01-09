Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Report: Five trends in AI and data science for 2025

Companies will continue to grapple with the challenges and benefits of artificial intelligence in the year to come—from managing the hype to measuring progress.

Report: Five trends in AI and data science for 2025
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffJan 09, 2025
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data science were hot business topics in 2024 and will remain on the front burner in 2025, according to recent research published in AI in Action, a series of technology-focused columns in the MIT Sloan Management Review.

In Five Trends in AI and Data Science for 2025, researchers Tom Davenport and Randy Bean outline ways in which AI and our data-driven culture will continue to shape the business landscape in the coming year. The information comes from a range of recent AI-focused research projects, including the 2025 AI & Data Leadership Executive Benchmark Survey, an annual survey of data, analytics, and AI executives conducted by Bean’s educational firm, Data & AI Leadership Exchange.

The five trends range from the promise of agentic AI to the struggle over which C-suite role should oversee data and AI responsibilities. At a glance, they reveal that:

Leaders will grapple with both the promise and hype around agentic AI. Agentic AI—which handles tasks independently—is on the rise, in the form of generative AI bots that can perform some content-creation tasks. But the authors say it will be a while before such tools can handle major tasks—like make a travel reservation or conduct a banking transaction.

The time has come to measure results from generative AI experiments. The authors say very few companies are carefully measuring productivity gains from AI projects—particularly when it comes to figuring out what their knowledge-based workers are doing with the freed-up time those projects provide. Doing so is vital to profiting from AI investments.

The reality about data-driven culture sets in. The authors found that 92% of survey respondents feel that cultural and change management challenges are the primary barriers to becoming data- and AI-driven—indicating that the shift to AI is about much more than just the technology.

Unstructured data is important again. The ability to apply Generative AI tools to manage unstructured data—such as text, images, and video—is putting a renewed focus on getting all that data into shape, which takes a whole lot of human effort. As the authors explain “organizations need to pick the best examples of each document type, tag or graph the content, and get it loaded into the system.” And many companies simply aren’t there yet.

Who should run data and AI? Expect continued struggle. Should these roles be concentrated on the business or tech side of the organization? Opinions differ, and as the roles themselves continue to evolve, the authors say companies should expect to continue to wrestle with responsibilities and reporting structures.

ArticleTechnologyTechnologyEditorialTech & Infrastructure
aitechnologydata sciencemit - massachusetts institute of technologyartificial intelligence
ArticleTechnologyTechnologyEditorialTech & Infrastructure
aitechnologydata sciencemit - massachusetts institute of technologyartificial intelligence

The Latest

warehouse worker managing inventory
Reverse Logistics

DHL Supply Chain acquires returns specialist Inmar Supply Chain Solutions

aerial photo of port of miami
Ports

East and Gulf coast strike averted with 11th-hour agreement

Logistics industry growth slowed in December
Featured

Logistics industry growth slowed in December

More Stories

forklifts in warehouse

Demand for warehouse space cooled off slightly in fourth quarter

The overall national industrial real estate vacancy rate edged higher in the fourth quarter, although it still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by Cushman & Wakefield.

Vacancy rates shrunk during the pandemic to historically low levels as e-commerce sales—and demand for warehouse space—boomed in response to massive numbers of people working and living from home. That frantic pace is now cooling off but real estate demand remains elevated from a long-term perspective.

Keep ReadingShow less
drawing of warehouse for digital twin

Kion Group teams with Accenture and Nvidia to design intelligent warehouses

German lift truck giant Kion Group will work with the consulting firm Accenture to optimize supply chain operations using advanced AI and simulation technologies provided by microchip powerhouse Nvidia, the companies said Tuesday.

The three companies say the deal will allow clients to both define ideal set-ups for new warehouses and to continuously enhance existing facilities with Mega, an Nvidia Omniverse blueprint for large-scale industrial digital twins. The strategy includes a digital twin powered by physical AI – AI models that embody principles and qualities of the physical world – to improve the performance of intelligent warehouses that operate with automated forklifts, smart cameras and automation and robotics solutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
person holding smartphone with freightcenter app for tracking shipments

3PL BlueGrace Logistics acquires FreightCenter

The third party logistics (3PL) provider BlueGrace Logistics has acquired FreightCenter, an online transportation solutions provider for freight logistics management, saying the move will expand BlueGrace’s customer base by integrating FreightCenter’s clients with BlueGrace’s suite of tools and services.

Following the deal, Palm Harbor, Florida-based FreightCenter’s customers will gain access to BlueGrace’s unified transportation management system, BlueShip TMS, enabling freight management across various shipping modes. They can also use BlueGrace’s truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services and its EVOS load optimization tools, stemming from another acquisition BlueGrace did in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
worker using sensors on rooftop infrastructure

Sick and Endress+Hauser say joint venture will enable decarbonization

The German sensor technology provider Sick GmbH has launched a joint venture with the Swiss measurement technology specialist Endress+Hauser to produce and market a new set of process automation solutions for enabling decarbonization.

Under terms of the deal, Sick and Endress+Hauser will each hold 50% of a joint venture called "Endress+Hauser SICK GmbH+Co. KG," which will strengthen the development and production of analyzer and gas flow meter technologies. According to Sick, its gas flow meters make it possible to switch to low-emission and non-fossil energy sources, for example, and the process analyzers allow reliable monitoring of emissions.

Keep ReadingShow less
noblelift forklift trucks

Noblelift North America names Pedriana as president

Material handling equipment provider Noblelift North America on Tuesday named Bill Pedriana as its new president, charging him with leading the Des Plaines, Illinois-based company into “a new era of innovation, growth, and customer-centric success.”

He replaces Loren Swakow, the company’s president for the past eight years, who built a reputation for providing innovative and high-performance material handling solutions, Noblelift North America said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2025.