NMFTA to release proposed freight classification changes this week

Release of Docket 2025-1 on January 30 starts industry feedback period on efforts to streamline complex NMFC system.

Victoria Kickham
By Victoria KickhamJan 28, 2025
The less-than-truckload (LTL) industry moved closer to a revamped freight classification system this week, as the National Motor Freight Transportation Association (NMFTA) continued to spread the word about upcoming changes to the way it helps shippers and carriers determine delivery rates. The NMFTA will publish proposed changes to its National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system Thursday, a transition announced last year, and that the organization has termed its “classification reimagination” process.

Businesses throughout the LTL industry will be affected by the changes, as the NMFC is a tool for setting prices that is used daily by transportation providers, trucking fleets, third party logistics service providers (3PLs), and freight brokers.

Representatives from NMFTA were on hand to discuss the changes at the LTL-focused supply chain conference Jump Start 25 in Atlanta this week. The project’s goal is to make what is currently a complex freight classification system easier to understand and “to make the logistics process as frictionless as possible,” NMFTA’s Director of Operations Keith Peterson told attendees during a presentation about the project.

The changes seek to simplify classification by grouping similar items together and assigning most classes based solely on density. Exceptions will be handled separately, adding other characteristics when density alone is not enough to determine an accurate class.

When the updates take effect later this year, shippers may see shifts in the LTL prices they pay to move freight—because the way their freight is classified, and subsequently billed, could change as a result.

NMFTA will publish the proposed changes this Thursday, January 30, in a document called Docket 2025-1. The docket will include more than 90 proposed changes and is open to industry feedback through February 25. NMFTA will follow with a public meeting to review and discuss feedback on March 3. The changes will take effect July 19.

NMFTA has a dedicated website detailing the changes, where industry stakeholders can register to receive bi-weekly updates: https://info.nmfta.org/2025-nmfc-changes.

freightfreight classification systemlessthantruckload ltlnmfcnmftatrucking
