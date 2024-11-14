Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mobile robots, drones move beyond the hype

Gartner Hype Cycle reveals rising adoption and fast-growing market for advanced mobile robots for supply chains.

Mobile robots, drones move beyond the hype
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 14, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Supply chains are poised for accelerated adoption of mobile robots and drones as those technologies mature and companies focus on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across their logistics operations.

That’s according to data from Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, released this week. The report shows that several mobile robotics technologies will mature over the next two to five years, and also identifies breakthrough and rising technologies set to have an impact further out.

Gartner’s Hype Cycle is a graphical depiction of a common pattern that arises with each new technology or innovation through five phases of maturity and adoption. Chief supply chain officers can use the research to find robotic solutions that meet their needs, according to Gartner.

Gartner, Inc.

The mobile robotic technologies set to mature over the next two to five years are: collaborative in-aisle picking robots, light-cargo delivery robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for transport, mobile robotic goods-to-person systems, and robotic cube storage systems.

“As organizations look to further improve logistic operations, support automation and augment humans in various jobs, supply chain leaders have turned to mobile robots to support their strategy,” Dwight Klappich, VP analyst and Gartner fellow with the Gartner Supply Chain practice, said in a statement announcing the findings. “Mobile robots are continuing to evolve, becoming more powerful and practical, thus paving the way for continued technology innovation.”

Technologies that are on the rise include autonomous data collection and inspection technologies, which are expected to deliver benefits over the next five to 10 years. These include solutions like indoor-flying drones, which utilize AI-enabled vision or RFID to help with time-consuming inventory management, inspection, and surveillance tasks. The technology can also alleviate safety concerns that arise in warehouses, such as workers counting inventory in hard-to-reach places.

“Automating labor-intensive tasks can provide notable benefits,” Klappich said. “With AI capabilities increasingly embedded in mobile robots and drones, the potential to function unaided and adapt to environments will make it possible to support a growing number of use cases.”

Humanoid robots—which resemble the human body in shape—are among the technologies in the breakthrough stage, meaning that they are expected to have a transformational effect on supply chains, but their mainstream adoption could take 10 years or more.

“For supply chains with high-volume and predictable processes, humanoid robots have the potential to enhance or supplement the supply chain workforce,” Klappich also said. “However, while the pace of innovation is encouraging, the industry is years away from general-purpose humanoid robots being used in more complex retail and industrial environments.”

ArticleRoboticsEditorialMaterial Handling
artificial intelligenceautonomous mobile robotsdronesrobotics
ArticleRoboticsEditorialMaterial Handling
artificial intelligenceautonomous mobile robotsdronesrobotics

The Latest

map of IMC drayage terminals in US
Article

Kuehne+Nagel acquires Tennessee drayage firm IMC

Technology

Securing the last mile

port of montreal docks
Article

Canada shuts down port strike as backlogs grow

More Stories

agility digit walking robot

Agility Robotics to provide walking robots for German car company

Agility Robotics, the small Oregon company that makes walking robots for warehouse applications, has taken on new funding from the powerhouse German automotive and industrial parts supplier Schaeffler AG, the firm said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Schaeffler has made “a minority investment” in Agility and signed an agreement to purchase its humanoid robots for use across the global Schaeffler plant network.

Keep ReadingShow less
image of board and prevedere software

Board acquires Prevedere to build business prediction platform

The Boston-based enterprise software vendor Board has acquired the California company Prevedere, a provider of predictive planning technology, saying the move will integrate internal performance metrics with external economic intelligence.

According to Board, the combined technologies will integrate millions of external data points—ranging from macroeconomic indicators to AI-driven predictive models—to help companies build predictive models for critical planning needs, cutting costs by reducing inventory excess and optimizing logistics in response to global trade dynamics.

Keep ReadingShow less
vecna warehouse robots

Vecna Robotics names Iagnemma as new CEO

Material handling automation provider Vecna Robotics today named Karl Iagnemma as its new CEO and announced $14.5 million in additional funding from existing investors, the Waltham, Massachusetts firm said.

The fresh funding is earmarked to accelerate technology and product enhancements to address the automation needs of operators in automotive, general manufacturing, and high-volume warehousing.

Keep ReadingShow less
A robot in every factory?

A robot in every factory?

In a push to automate manufacturing processes, businesses around the world have turned to robots—the latest figures from the Germany-based International Federation of Robotics (IFR) indicate that there are now 4,281,585 robot units operating in factories worldwide, a 10% jump over the previous year. And the pace of robotic adoption isn’t slowing: Annual installations in 2023 exceeded half a million units for the third consecutive year, the IFR said in its “World Robotics 2024 Report.”

As for where those robotic adoptions took place, the IFR says 70% of all newly deployed robots in 2023 were installed in Asia (with China alone accounting for over half of all global installations), 17% in Europe, and 10% in the Americas. Here’s a look at the numbers for several countries profiled in the report (along with the percentage change from 2022).


Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Webb of Sparck Technologies
Sparck Technologies

In Person: Sean Webb of Sparck Technologies

Sean Webb’s background is in finance, not package engineering, but he sees that as a plus—particularly when it comes to explaining the financial benefits of automated packaging to clients. Webb is currently vice president of national accounts at Sparck Technologies, a company that manufactures automated solutions that produce right-sized packaging, where he is responsible for the sales and operational teams. Prior to joining Sparck, he worked in the financial sector for PEAK6, E*Trade, and ATD, including experience as an equity trader.

Webb holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State and an MBA in finance from Western Michigan University.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.