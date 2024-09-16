Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

CMA CGM offers awards for top startups

Maritime transport, logistics, and media entrepreneurs worldwide have until October 15 to apply.

CMA CGM offers awards for top startups
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 16, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Some of the the most promising startup firms in maritime transport, logistics, and media will soon be named in an international competition launched today by maritime freight carrier CMA CGM.

Entrepreneurs worldwide in those three sectors have until October 15 to apply via CMA CGM’s ZEBOX website. Winners will receive funding, media exposure through CMA Media, tailored support, and collaboration opportunities with the CMA CGM Group on strategic projects.

The “CMA CGM Startup Awards”—created in collaboration with BFM Business and La Tribune—will identify the best innovations to accelerate its transformation, the French company said.

Specifically, the company will select the best startup among the applicants, with clear industry transformation objectives focused on environmental performance, competitiveness, and quality of life at work in each of the three areas:

  • Shipping: Enabling safer, more efficient, and sustainable navigation through innovative technological solutions.
  • Logistics: Reinventing the global supply chain with smart and sustainable logistics solutions.
  • Media: Transform content creation, and customer engagement with innovative media technologies and strategies.

Three winners will be selected during a final event organized on November 15 at the Orange Vélodrome Stadium in Marseille, during the 2nd Artificial Intelligence Marseille (AIM) forum organized by La Tribune and BFM Business. The selection will be made by a jury chaired by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the Group, and including members of the executive committee representing the various sectors of CMA CGM.

ArticleEditorialTransportationOcean
cma cgm
ArticleEditorialTransportationOcean
cma cgm

The Latest

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target
Featured

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target

retail workers fulfilling orders
Featured

NRF: Retail sales continued to grow in August

Forklift made of grass
Featured

California forges ahead with zero-emission forklift rule

More Stories

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses

The U.S., U.K., and Australia will strengthen supply chain resiliency by sharing data and taking joint actions under the terms of a pact signed last week, the three nations said.

The agreement creates a “Supply Chain Resilience Cooperation Group” designed to build resilience in priority supply chains and to enhance the members’ mutual ability to identify and address risks, threats, and disruptions, according to the U.K.’s Department for Business and Trade.

Keep ReadingShow less
MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

A new survey finds a disconnect in organizations’ approach to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), as specialists call for greater focus than executives are providing, according to a report from Verusen, a provider of inventory optimization software.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the 250 procurement and operations leaders surveyed think MRO procurement/operations should be treated as a strategic initiative for continuous improvement and a potential innovation source. However, just over half (58%) of respondents note that MRO procurement/operations are treated as strategic organizational initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”

Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help users build “smart and responsive supply chains” by increasing workforce productivity, expanding visibility, accelerating processes, and prioritizing the next best action to drive results, according to business software vendor Oracle.

To help reach that goal, the Texas company last week released software upgrades including user experience (UX) enhancements to its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) suite.

Keep ReadingShow less
U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

Nearly one-third of American consumers have increased their secondhand purchases in the past year, revealing a jump in “recommerce” according to a buyer survey from ShipStation, a provider of web-based shipping and order fulfillment solutions.

The number comes from a survey of 500 U.S. consumers showing that nearly one in four (23%) Americans lack confidence in making purchases over $200 in the next six months. Due to economic uncertainty, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to save money without sacrificing quality or style, the research found.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyster: What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

  • Who the program applies to
  • How the program is administered
  • What compliance officers look for during inspections
  • How operations can prepare

Download now

Copyright ©2024.