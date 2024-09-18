Skip to content
Easy Metrics acquires TZA in tie-up of labor management systems

Combined platforms will provide visibility into network performance, labor productivity, and profitability management.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 18, 2024
Easy Metrics, which provides a labor analytics platform for warehouses and manufacturers, yesterday acquired TZA, a labor management system vendor based in Naples, Florida.

The deal will create a combination of two labor management system providers, delivering visibility into network performance, labor productivity, and profitability management at every level of a company’s operations, from the warehouse floor to the executive suite, Bellevue, Washington-based Easy Metrics said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Easy Metrics is backed by Nexa Equity, a San Francisco-based private equity firm. The combined company will serve over 550 facilities and provide its users with advanced strategic insights, such as facility benchmarking, forecasting, and cost-to-serve analysis by customer and process.

And more features are on the way. According to the firms, customers of both Easy Metrics and TZA will soon benefit from accelerated investments in product innovation. New functionalities set to roll out in 2025 and beyond will include advanced tools for managing customer profitability and AI-driven features to enhance operational decision-making, they said.

